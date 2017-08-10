General News

Disease carrying ticks less common up north

August 10, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

“Awareness is a powerful tool for getting people to take action against any problem. That’s true for ticks and Lyme disease too,” says Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit communications officer Bill Eekhof. 

HKPR public health and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health spoke with Bancroft This Week to help get the North Hastings and its neighbouring public up to date on the area’s tick situation.

Around a dozen ticks have been submitted for Lyme disease testing from Haliburton County this year. That’s slightly up from last year’s numbers.

“Last year, there were a total of 2,041 blacklegged ticks from all across the province submitted to Public Health Ontario for testing,” said Eekhof, noting in 2015 there were 1,903. “True, the dozen or so ticks submitted from Haliburton County residents this year seem like a drop in the bucket to the overall provincial number, but we’re sure the number of submissions locally will increase before the end of the year.”

The results for the ticks have yet to return.

HPEPH has submitted three ticks. The average number of ticks submitted from year to year hovers at four for public health. So far, one tick has returned. It tested negative for Borrelia burgdorferi — the causative agent for Lyme disease.

The last time a person tested positive from a tick bite in Bancroft was in 2015, said HPEPH health inspector Aptie Sookoo. The area was flag tested following the report but no ticks were captured and public health wasn’t able to verify the report.

Ixoedes cookei ticks are more common than blacklegged in the North Hastings area, he said.

“In 2016, four ticks were submitted and one was a blacklegged. The remaining three were Ixodes cookei. Ixoedes cookei prefers to live on groundhogs.”

These findings suggest dangerous ticks are more prevalent in the south of the regions.

“Public Health Ontario reports that the parts of Ontario where the most blacklegged ticks were submitted for testing in 2016 were from the City of Ottawa, Haldimand-Norfolk and Hastings and Prince Edward counties. This is really no surprise, as these regions are considered high-risk areas for Lyme disease in Ontario,” said Eekhof.

Debbie Johnston, manager of environmental health with the HKPR public health explained blacklegged ticks — or deer ticks — are the variety that can carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.

“While blacklegged ticks are known to live along the north shore of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, the reality is that people can encounter an infected blacklegged tick anywhere in Ontario. That makes it important to avoid infected blacklegged ticks anytime people are outdoors to reduce the risk of Lyme disease.”

She added, “Blacklegged ticks act as hitchhikers, settling on tall grasses and bushes until they can attach to a passing person or animal. Once attached, ticks will feed on the host’s blood. If the blacklegged tick is infected with the bacteria that causes Lyme disease, it can pass the disease onto a person — especially if the tick has fed for more than 24 hours. If a person has been bitten by a tick, it is important to properly and completely remove the tick as soon as possible. In these situations, the health unit also advises people to seek immediate medical attention. While Lyme disease can be serious, if detected early it can be successfully treated with antibiotics.”

The health unit has seen a greater awareness and interest in ticks and Lyme disease in 2017.

“The fact that more people in this area are asking questions, picking up resources and learning ways to protect themselves from ticks and Lyme is great news because it shows they are serious about trying to reduce the risk and spread of disease,” said Eekhof.

The best way to protect against ticks is to cover up — with long sleeves and pants and insect repellent — if you’re planning a hike along trails or through tall grass. Light coloured clothing is best, it makes it easy to spot ticks.

The health unit recommends checking for ticks after being outside — pay special attention to the groin, scalp and armpits. 

If you find a tick, remove it quickly. Use tweezers to grasp the tick close to the skin and pull straight out. Make sure to clean the area after removing the tick. If possible, put the tick into a screw-top bottle and take it to a health care provider or health unit so it can be tested.

Be sure to help protect your pets from ticks too. Check them from time to time and ensure they have a tick or flea collar.

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Concerns over fireworks mount

Many lake associations around Hastings Highlands are tired of fireworks, says Hastings Highlands Mayor Vivian Bloom. That could mean firework restrictions for the municipality in the future.

Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

A Bancroft man charged in January 2017 with sex related offences by Bancroft OPP pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville July 21.

Councils’ recording ban questioned

Councils that ban recording devices from their meetings are hindering the public’s right to information, a freedom of expression advocate says. Bancroft, Wollaston and Highlands East councils follow procedures that give them the power to deny a third party from electronically keeping record of public meetings. Third parties are not allowed to record meetings at all unless permission is sought and then granted in a resolution of council.

Wollaston museum receives special donation

There is nothing Aspley’s Todd and Kelly Young like better than a good yard sale. Several years ago, the couple stopped at a yard sale near Big Cedar where someone was clearing out a house and some sheds. A dumpster stood nearby to take away anything that did not sell. Rummaging through a steamer trunk in a back shed, they came across a gigantic Union Jack flag.

Local hospital installing new generator

The province is helping Quinte Health Care’s Bancroft hospital replace its emergency generator.

Bancroft consolidates roads capital to Detlor

Bancroft council is refocusing its 2017 roads budget.

Community debates LED sign

Some Maynooth business owners want Hastings Highlands council to turn off its LED promotions sign at night.

Beaver dam monitoring landowners’ responsibility

Damages caused by bursting beaver dams could fall to you. That’s according to the province, but it’s up for some debate between local works managers, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and the Ministry of Transportation.

Algonquins elect representatives

After a long campaign, members from the Algonquin Nation recently elected nine Algonquin Negotiation Representatives (ANRs) to represent their communities’ interests during treaty negotiations between the Algonquins of Ontario and the governments of Canada and Ontario.

New date for reeve’s appeal

Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair has been given a new date to have his appeal heard of a recent conviction for impaired driving in Bancroft Court of Justice on March 14.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support