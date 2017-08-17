Headline News

Utility arrears on the rise in Bancroft

August 17, 2017

By Nate Smelle

Town treasurer Arthur Smith’s provided council with a financial update on Bancroft’s water and wastewater services at their meeting in Dungannon on Tuesday, Aug. 8. His report highlighted that the arrears generated from residents who have failed to pay their water and sewer bills have increased to $24,967 in 2017. To provide a comparison, CAO Hazel Lambe stated that in 2015 the arrears as of July 31 amounted to $20,471; in 2016 $19,050.

An additional $12,163 which showed up in the “Financial Implications” section of the report under the category of “Transferred to  Tax Roll” raised questions from council regarding whether it was to be added to the total arrears for 2017. Lambe said that the $12,163 was not to be added to the arrears for 2017, because it was actually accumulated arrears from previous years that were transferred to the  tax roll. She said this occurred in the past when the town’s administration interpreted the bylaw in a way which permitted them to transfer the arrears from uncollected utility charges to taxes. Lambe explained that when these uncollected funds were applied to taxes, the utilities for these residents were left in operation, so the amount owing continued to be added to the  tax roll. Once these arrears were applied to taxes, she said the service should have been stopped.

To help residents from defaulting on their utility bills, Lambe said the town is willing to work with residents having difficulty to develop payment options.

“We know it can happen to anyone — you have a bad year… or whatever — so we set up payments with people and it has worked really well,” she said.

“I’m sure the people who had utilities added to their taxes don’t realize that to get it out they have to pay everything including their taxes, because it’s considered as a tax now. So it’s not that they can just pay the utility bill to get their water turned back on.”

Before residents get themselves in trouble with unpaid utility bills, Smith said it’s best for them to be proactive and approach the town to come up with a solution.

“If you were to say I’m having problems and I need to make arrangements, I’m more willing to say hey what are we looking at, versus me going around knocking on doors saying pay up,” he said.

“I’m going to be a little more strict on my terms to make sure they’re eating into the deficit than if they were to approach me. Let’s be honest, not everyone follows the agreements. The reactive ones are more likely to default on the agreement.”

Smith said the total amount accumulated in outstanding receivables at this time last year was $99,691. This number increased by $68,592 in 2017 – up 77 per cent from last year. Although during this period utility rates went up by 53 per cent on the average residential bill, Smith asserted that the new rates are not causing any major changes in the collection rate for the town. The reason he said is because the rate fluctuates throughout the year with higher usage and outstanding balances occurring during the summer months.

The report also revealed that halfway through 2017, Bancroft has spent $496,625 (54.9 per cent) of the $904,059 allocated in the budget for water services. At the same time, the town has only used $542,948 (29.7 per cent) of the $1,826,032 in the budget for sewer services.

 

         

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Council offered suggestions to change procedures

Wollaston Township council heard a brief delegation by a local citizen at their Aug. 8 regular meeting offering suggestions for changes to their procedural bylaw governing the conduct of their meetings. Roxanne Lambert asked council to consider several changes which would improve transparency, accountability, and increase public input. She suggested not limiting delegations to three per meeting and reducing their speaking time to five minutes plus council’s questions.

Public transit TROUT moves under BCT

Bancroft Community Transit is taking over TROUT operations as the Community Care North Hastings charity dissolves.

Utility arrears on the rise in Bancroft

Town treasurer Arthur Smith’s provided council with a financial update on Bancroft’s water and wastewater services at their meeting in Dungannon on Tuesday, Aug. 8. His report highlighted that the arrears generated from residents who have failed to pay their water and sewer bills have increased to $24,967 in 2017. To provide a comparison, CAO Hazel Lambe stated that in 2015 the arrears as of July 31 amounted to $20,471; in 2016 $19,050.

OCWA back at bidding table

Despite the recommendations of the consultants at DM Wills Associates, council has decided to allow the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) to re-enter the bidding process for the contract to become the operator of the Bancroft’s water and wastewater systems

Concerns over fireworks mount

Many lake associations around Hastings Highlands are tired of fireworks, says Hastings Highlands Mayor Vivian Bloom. That could mean firework restrictions for the municipality in the future.

Man pleads guilty to sexual assault

A Bancroft man charged in January 2017 with sex related offences by Bancroft OPP pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville July 21.

Councils’ recording ban questioned

Councils that ban recording devices from their meetings are hindering the public’s right to information, a freedom of expression advocate says. Bancroft, Wollaston and Highlands East councils follow procedures that give them the power to deny a third party from electronically keeping record of public meetings. Third parties are not allowed to record meetings at all unless permission is sought and then granted in a resolution of council.

Wollaston museum receives special donation

There is nothing Aspley’s Todd and Kelly Young like better than a good yard sale. Several years ago, the couple stopped at a yard sale near Big Cedar where someone was clearing out a house and some sheds. A dumpster stood nearby to take away anything that did not sell. Rummaging through a steamer trunk in a back shed, they came across a gigantic Union Jack flag.

Local hospital installing new generator

The province is helping Quinte Health Care’s Bancroft hospital replace its emergency generator.

Bancroft consolidates roads capital to Detlor

Bancroft council is refocusing its 2017 roads budget.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support