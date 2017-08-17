Fix my pothole

Wollaston Township council heard a brief delegation by a local citizen at their Aug. 8 regular meeting offering suggestions for changes to their procedural bylaw governing the conduct of their meetings. Roxanne Lambert asked council to consider several changes which would improve transparency, accountability, and increase public input. She suggested not limiting delegations to three per meeting and reducing their speaking time to five minutes plus council’s questions.

Bancroft Community Transit is taking over TROUT operations as the Community Care North Hastings charity dissolves.

Town treasurer Arthur Smith’s provided council with a financial update on Bancroft’s water and wastewater services at their meeting in Dungannon on Tuesday, Aug. 8. His report highlighted that the arrears generated from residents who have failed to pay their water and sewer bills have increased to $24,967 in 2017. To provide a comparison, CAO Hazel Lambe stated that in 2015 the arrears as of July 31 amounted to $20,471; in 2016 $19,050.

Despite the recommendations of the consultants at DM Wills Associates, council has decided to allow the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) to re-enter the bidding process for the contract to become the operator of the Bancroft’s water and wastewater systems

Many lake associations around Hastings Highlands are tired of fireworks, says Hastings Highlands Mayor Vivian Bloom. That could mean firework restrictions for the municipality in the future.

A Bancroft man charged in January 2017 with sex related offences by Bancroft OPP pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville July 21.

Councils that ban recording devices from their meetings are hindering the public’s right to information, a freedom of expression advocate says. Bancroft, Wollaston and Highlands East councils follow procedures that give them the power to deny a third party from electronically keeping record of public meetings. Third parties are not allowed to record meetings at all unless permission is sought and then granted in a resolution of council.

There is nothing Aspley’s Todd and Kelly Young like better than a good yard sale. Several years ago, the couple stopped at a yard sale near Big Cedar where someone was clearing out a house and some sheds. A dumpster stood nearby to take away anything that did not sell. Rummaging through a steamer trunk in a back shed, they came across a gigantic Union Jack flag.

The province is helping Quinte Health Care’s Bancroft hospital replace its emergency generator.

Bancroft council is refocusing its 2017 roads budget.