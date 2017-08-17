Fix my pothole

August 17, 2017
To the Editor,
How does one go about getting a pothole fixed in the road?
I ask this only because I have been trying to get one fixed for some time now. I emailed one of the councillors on June 23 and reported this pothole. The information was passed on to the operations manager. The first answer I received was that the crew had run out of material and would be coming back. Now they have been back and the pothole is still there. I also sent emails on July 18, 20, and 31. I am told that the operations manager checked and all the holes are filled. I have no idea where he was checking as they have the address where the pothole is? I even sent a picture of the pothole.
What more can you do? In case anyone is riding a bike along River Road it is between 1150 and 1160 River Road.
Michael Caven