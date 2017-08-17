I’ll miss the Heritage Shoppe

August 17, 2017
To the Editor,
Bancroft lost a major landmark on Aug. 4 when the Heritage Shoppe closed forever. It had served our community for many years funding programs like Meals on Wheels, Foot Fix and the TROUT.
The store was run by a group of dedicated, knowledgeable, hard working volunteers — some over 80 years old. The merchandise was donated by community members who passed on an amazing array of goods they no longer needed. The customers ranged from locals who came in to browse and visit every day to tourists who were thrilled to discover such an interesting place. Everyone was made to feel welcome and the shop was filled with laughter. There was a real family atmosphere.
For 10 months, I was part of the family working every Friday and having a wonderful time. Thanks to all the staff, donors and customers for giving me an unforgettable experience.
I hope everyone will remember the Heritage Shoppe and all the good it did for our community.
Nancy White
Bancroft