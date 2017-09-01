General News

Special meeting called for Wollaston council

September 1, 2017

By Jim Eadie

For the fourth meeting in a row, this time a special meeting of Wollaston Township Council on Aug. 21, council has debated the position and job description of the public areas manager which is currently vacant. Disagreement has centered around whether to look at contracting out or other options to get the work done versus hiring a permanent staff person. One faction of council wants to hire a full-time employee immediately, while the other favors a short-term contract of some sort while the position is re-evaluated. Already, the position has been advertised twice with changes to the conditions of employment in the second advertisement, and one round of candidate interviews have been completed.

The agenda for the special meeting called for discussion and motions on the procedure related to the public areas manager position.

Immediately, it was clear that the discussion would turn on semantics, and interpretation of the new procedural by-law recently approved with the assistance of a mediator.

“Before any discussion on this matter, we need to go to a vote,” said deputy-reeve Michael Fuerth. “Section 5.3 of the procedural bylaw, motion to reconsider.”

Section 5.3 reads: “When a motion to reconsideration is introduced, no discussion of the original motion shall be allowed unless the motion for reconsideration is approved by at least two thirds of council members present.”

Reeve Graham Blair took the position that council is not “reconsidering” the original motions, but “amending” or “rescinding” the original motion. Since the procedural by-law is unclear on that point, then council defaults to Roberts Rules of Order which allows the discussion if notice was given to council members ahead of time, which was done by way of publication of the meeting agenda.

Fuerth continued to insist that the procedural bylaw is clear. “Whether to amend, or rescind… it Is reconsideration,” he said.

“That’s fine, and that’s your opinion,” said Blair. “At this meeting, my opinion prevails. I am head of council, and I am ruling on a point of order.”

“Our procedural by-law is clear,” said Fuerth. “Anything falls under reconsider.”

“Michael (Fuerth) … enough. It has been decided,” said Blair. “Stop bogging down our meeting, or you can leave. We will default to Roberts Rules as there is poor clarity in the procedural bylaw. The bottom line is … at the end of the day, the will of council should prevail.”

Moved by Councillor Dave Naulls, seconded by Councillor Bob Ireland:

“Be it resolved that the council of the Township of Wollaston rescind resolution No. 8 of July 11 and No. 3 of Aug. 8 and the terms of the employment vacancy for the position of public areas manager.  Wollaston council approves the employment vacancy for the position of public areas manager. A selection committee composed of the environmental safety services manager, roads superintendent, and the clerk shall conduct interviews and hire the best candidate for the position. This position shall be a full-time employment position, subject to the terms of the municipalities human resources policy.”

The motion was carried with Naulls, Ireland and Blair voting in favour, and Fuerth and Councillor Lynn Krueger dissenting.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Tax sale proceedings to come earlier for property owners

People in Hastings Highlands may be more behind on their taxes than they suspect.

Council quarrels over sign

Hastings Highlands staff is looking into the municipality’s agreement with Hospice North Hastings for its LED sign.

Council to appoint next member

Council wants to appoint Frank Hickey to fill its empty Ward 1 seat.

Recording ban likely violates Charter, lawyer says

Procedural bylaws that disallow recordings of public council meetings wouldn’t hold up in court, says a media lawyer listed by the Canadian Media Lawyers Association.

SAR Act misguided, foresters say

Nitschke and Freymond took turns explaining to council why they feel the updated prescriptions for 28 species at risk defined in the updated SAR guide would “shut down mills” in the far north and damage the economies of communities throughout the province, fueled by the forestry industry.

Low-income renters suffering housing crisis

There is a lack of affordable housing in the area. The Hastings Housing Resource Centre and Housing First Working Group of the Poverty Roundtable Hastings Prince Edward are reaching out to landlords and property owners to fix that.

Chamber responds to jobs act

The province’s 2017 workplace legislation could cost the average household up to $1,300 per year, according to a new study.

Council offered suggestions to change procedures

Wollaston Township council heard a brief delegation by a local citizen at their Aug. 8 regular meeting offering suggestions for changes to their procedural bylaw governing the conduct of their meetings. Roxanne Lambert asked council to consider several changes which would improve transparency, accountability, and increase public input. She suggested not limiting delegations to three per meeting and reducing their speaking time to five minutes plus council’s questions.

Public transit TROUT moves under BCT

Bancroft Community Transit is taking over TROUT operations as the Community Care North Hastings charity dissolves.

Utility arrears on the rise in Bancroft

Town treasurer Arthur Smith’s provided council with a financial update on Bancroft’s water and wastewater services at their meeting in Dungannon on Tuesday, Aug. 8. His report highlighted that the arrears generated from residents who have failed to pay their water and sewer bills have increased to $24,967 in 2017. To provide a comparison, CAO Hazel Lambe stated that in 2015 the arrears as of July 31 amounted to $20,471; in 2016 $19,050.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support