25 years in the woods

September 7, 2017

To the Editor,

The Bancroft and Area Studio Tour is gearing up for its 25th presentation of arts and crafts. It sets me wondering about the place of a grassroots organization like this in the economic development of our area.

Much has been said about creative class and fostering growth through the promotion of art and design. Richard Florida has been notably vocal about this. It’s often associated with the construction of architecturally wondrous art galleries in large urban settings, but I recall watching the arts in Toronto move westward along Queen Street followed by solid commercial development. That was a course through abandoned and desperate areas of the city!

Here in North Hastings, the site of the studio tour on Sept. 16 and 17, and 23 and 24, economic conditions have always seemed a little marginal. Perhaps this has encouraged artists to take advantage of the moderate property values as well as the scenery and the potential of underdeveloped aspects of the area?  I have witnessed a strong growth in the arts here. It has to have been influenced by 25 years of studio tours that have encouraged those presenting in it as well as those visiting the studios. There now are a number of commercial galleries in Bancroft and Maynooth, a public art gallery in and even an artist run centre in Bancroft. The Bancroft and Area Studio Tour is presenting cross collaborations between artists and free participation to student artists as well as anniversary productions for this year. This is in the spirit of broadening the base of the arts and crafts in North Hastings and fostering its growth.

One of the past directors of this tour, Heather Inwood-Montrose,  said, “The tie that binds has always been that an eclectic and gifted group of individuals have allowed the rugged beauty of Bancroft and the surrounding area to inspire and move through them.” I think that as we make this area hospitable and vibrant for ourselves it naturally becomes more attractive for visitors as well. If you visit the area during the studio tour ask the artists you meet about the choices they have made and how their work is influenced by the social and environmental situation that they are developing here.

David Ferguson

Ferguson has exhibited his photography across Canada in public art galleries, recently served a term as the president of the Bancroft Art Gallery and currently makes fine woodworking with edge in the woods.

         

Environment ministry weighs in on fireworks

There’s no data to suggest small fireworks displays have a lasting impact on water ecosystems.

Bancroft groups help kids hunt

Bancroft Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and the Bancroft Fish and Game Protective Association have teamed up to keep up the area’s hunting heritage.

Tax sale proceedings to come earlier for property owners

People in Hastings Highlands may be more behind on their taxes than they suspect.

Council quarrels over sign

Hastings Highlands staff is looking into the municipality’s agreement with Hospice North Hastings for its LED sign.

Council to appoint next member

Council wants to appoint Frank Hickey to fill its empty Ward 1 seat.

Recording ban likely violates Charter, lawyer says

Procedural bylaws that disallow recordings of public council meetings wouldn’t hold up in court, says a media lawyer listed by the Canadian Media Lawyers Association.

SAR Act misguided, foresters say

Nitschke and Freymond took turns explaining to council why they feel the updated prescriptions for 28 species at risk defined in the updated SAR guide would “shut down mills” in the far north and damage the economies of communities throughout the province, fueled by the forestry industry.

Low-income renters suffering housing crisis

There is a lack of affordable housing in the area. The Hastings Housing Resource Centre and Housing First Working Group of the Poverty Roundtable Hastings Prince Edward are reaching out to landlords and property owners to fix that.

Chamber responds to jobs act

The province’s 2017 workplace legislation could cost the average household up to $1,300 per year, according to a new study.

Council offered suggestions to change procedures

Wollaston Township council heard a brief delegation by a local citizen at their Aug. 8 regular meeting offering suggestions for changes to their procedural bylaw governing the conduct of their meetings. Roxanne Lambert asked council to consider several changes which would improve transparency, accountability, and increase public input. She suggested not limiting delegations to three per meeting and reducing their speaking time to five minutes plus council’s questions.

