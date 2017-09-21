Headline News

Hastings Highlands man charged in fatal crash

September 21, 2017

A 38-year-old man from Hastings Highlands has been charged with careless driving following a serious collision in July.

Two people died and two received life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, July 15, Haliburton Highlands OPP was called to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 118 between Trappers Trail and Essonville Line in Highlands East.

The OPP’s investigation found that an eastbound vehicle “crossed the centre line and collided with four of seven motorcycles travelling westbound on Highway 118.” The driver sustained minor injuries.

“The deceased riders of the motorcycles were identified as 52-year-old George Eliadis and 42-year-old Shari Williams both from Uxbridge, Ont.,” police said in a press release.

Police have charged the Hastings Highlands man with careless driving, driving without a licence and driving without a validated permit.

He is scheduled to appear in the Provincial Offences Court in Lindsay on Nov. 2.

         

Letters to the Editor

Town may take on winter roads

During his presentation to Bancroft council at its Sept. 12 meeting, public works manager Perry Kelly proposed a cost-saving measure that could save the town approximately $10,000 each year.

Town extends deadline for water line imaging

CAO Hazel Lambe informed council that the deadline for the completion of the camera imaging underway to find the potential source of infiltration in the system’s main lines had been extended from Aug. 31 to the end of September.

Trails project planning launches

Soon people will be able to saunter on non-motorized trails in Bancroft and surrounding area thanks to the North Hastings Economic Development Committee.

Province announces new housing for county

The province is putting $6.5 million into creating supportive housing in Hastings County.

Former Coe Hill doctor pleads guilty

Former Coe Hill doctor Rob Kamermans has pleaded guilty to one count of fraud.

Charges follow illegal dumping

Charges are pending against a woman following illegal dumping at the North Baptiste Landfill. Bylaw enforcement officer Mike Priestley said his department is done giving out warnings.

New councillor for Hastings Highlands

Hastings Highlands council has welcomed Councillor Frank Hickey to its table.

Locals make community proud

Seven area community members were nominated for MP Mike Bossio’s Canada 150 awards. That’s five from Bancroft, one from L’Amable and another from Maynooth of 68 nominated across Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

Environment ministry weighs in on fireworks

There’s no data to suggest small fireworks displays have a lasting impact on water ecosystems.

