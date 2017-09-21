Hastings Highlands man charged in fatal crash

A 38-year-old man from Hastings Highlands has been charged with careless driving following a serious collision in July.

Two people died and two received life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, July 15, Haliburton Highlands OPP was called to a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 118 between Trappers Trail and Essonville Line in Highlands East.

The OPP’s investigation found that an eastbound vehicle “crossed the centre line and collided with four of seven motorcycles travelling westbound on Highway 118.” The driver sustained minor injuries.

“The deceased riders of the motorcycles were identified as 52-year-old George Eliadis and 42-year-old Shari Williams both from Uxbridge, Ont.,” police said in a press release.

Police have charged the Hastings Highlands man with careless driving, driving without a licence and driving without a validated permit.

He is scheduled to appear in the Provincial Offences Court in Lindsay on Nov. 2.