General News

Women walk for ‘freedom of movement’

October 5, 2017

More than a dozen women walk to support each other in Bancroft’s first Take Back the Night. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

Bancroft women have taken to the streets to support women’s safety.

Maggie’s Resource Centre and Tamarack Women’s Resource Centre hosted the town’s first Take Back the Night walk the evening of Sept. 26.

Take Back the Night walks started in the mid-to-late 1970s when protestors began taking to the streets to raise awareness about violent crimes against women, said women’s support worker with the Tamarack Leslie Jenkins. Like the Bancroft walk, women who have been victims of violence — domestic or otherwise — walk with women who support them and women who want to raise their voices against the injustice of a girl being less safe if she is alone or unprotected.

“Women are often told to be extra careful and to take precautions when going out at night,” said Maggie’s counsellor Heather Sararas to more than a dozen assembled for the walk. “In some parts of the world, even today, women are not allowed out at night.”

She added, “When women struggle for freedom we must start at the beginning by fighting for freedom of movement which we have not had or do not now have. We must recognize the freedom of movement as a precondition for anything else. It comes before freedom of speech in importance because without it freedom of speech cannot in fact exist.”

In the past, a large support group has travelled from North Hastings to participate in Belleville’s Take Back the Night walk, said Jenkins. This year, the centres decided to host the walk closer to home.

“This year’s event we’re starting off small,” said Jenkins.

The walk was from Millennium Park to Shoppers Drug Mart. It then led back down North Hastings Street to the park. Jenkins noted similar walks had happened and would happen over the month of September in support of women.

“The goal of the march is to have women feel safe in their communities. If they want to walk at night than they should be able to go for a walk, clear their head without fear that they’ll be heckled at, objectified or have to have a man beside them to make them feel safe,” said Jenkins, naming one reason men weren’t allowed to participate in the march. “We want to have our own strength and the ability to walk freely — we shouldn’t have to have someone with us to feel safe and it shouldn’t have to be a man.”

Many men want to stand up for women, said Jenkins, but that night was about women standing up for themselves and it being safe for them to do so.

The Canadian Women’s Foundation states “half of all women in Canada have experienced at least one incident of physical or sexual violence since the age of 16… On any given night in Canada, 3,491 women and their 2,724 children sleep in shelters because it isn’t safe at home.”

According to the Take Back the Night Foundation, “one in three women worldwide experience some form of sexual violence or intimate partner violence. One in six men experience sexual violence. Less than 50 per cent of victims report these crimes.”

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Town chooses water and wastewater contractor

Bancroft has begun negotiating with the lowest bidder for town water and wastewater management.

Eagles Nest Trail tells an Algonquin story

The sound of drumming echoed through the trees lining the trails stretching throughout Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park on Saturday afternoon, welcoming a crowd of 100 plus to the official grand opening of the park’s new Indigenous-themed interpretive trail system. Bancroft’s acting mayor Paul Jenkins encouraged those in attendance to explore the trails and take a peek at the new interpretive signage placed strategically throughout the park.

Mayor resigns with heavy heart

Almost 15 years of municipal service were brought to a close Sept. 26 as Town of Bancroft Mayor Bernice Jenkins tendered her resignation from council, effective Nov. 30. 

Poet discovers alleged plagiarism

A local Bancroft area poet has garnered international attention after inadvertently discovering and reporting alleged plagiarism by Canada’s former parliamentary poet laureate and Governor General Award-winning poet Pierre DesRuisseaux, now deceased.

Public schools losing a third of their budget

Schools across the area’s public board will see a 30 per cent cut in their budgets this year, according to Hastings Prince Edward District School Board’s communications officer.

Census shows many county homes are low-income

One in five homes in Hastings County are considered low-income, according to the newest census release. Limerick, Tudor and Cashel, and Bancroft hold some of the highest percentages of low-income households.

Crime down in Bancroft

Thefts are down 24 per cent from last year in Bancroft.

Hastings Highlands man charged in fatal crash

A 38-year-old man from Hastings Highlands has been charged with careless driving following a serious collision in July.

Town may take on winter roads

During his presentation to Bancroft council at its Sept. 12 meeting, public works manager Perry Kelly proposed a cost-saving measure that could save the town approximately $10,000 each year.

Town extends deadline for water line imaging

CAO Hazel Lambe informed council that the deadline for the completion of the camera imaging underway to find the potential source of infiltration in the system’s main lines had been extended from Aug. 31 to the end of September.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support