Septic seminar approved by council

October 12, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

Hastings Highlands will host a septic system health seminar next spring.

Councillor Alex Walder motioned for staff to organize an information and education session on septic systems and “related topics” in “late spring/early summer of 2018 to maximize the potential for attendance of both seasonal and year round residents.”

“The lake associations are completely in support of this, that the municipalities take a leading part in providing support and education. [This is] not only of interest to the lake associations and waterfront property owners but private septic systems owners includes pretty much everybody in Hastings Highlands,” said Walder.

“Any educational seminar is well worth it to me,” said Councillor Tracy Hagar who seconded the motion.

Also at the meeting, Councillor Frank Hickey was appointed as the member of council to the Municipal Dog Pound board, Municipal Cemetery board and Chamber of Commerce committee.

         

Chief negotiator visits Bancroft

Land claimed by the Algonquins of Ontario in coming years will be subject to the same rules as any other private property, according to Ontario chief negotiator Doug Carr.

Hastings Highlands hearing postponed

The Ontario Municipal Board has moved Hastings Highlands’s at-large voting decision hearing to November.

Town chooses water and wastewater contractor

Bancroft has begun negotiating with the lowest bidder for town water and wastewater management.

Eagles Nest Trail tells an Algonquin story

The sound of drumming echoed through the trees lining the trails stretching throughout Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park on Saturday afternoon, welcoming a crowd of 100 plus to the official grand opening of the park’s new Indigenous-themed interpretive trail system. Bancroft’s acting mayor Paul Jenkins encouraged those in attendance to explore the trails and take a peek at the new interpretive signage placed strategically throughout the park.

Mayor resigns with heavy heart

Almost 15 years of municipal service were brought to a close Sept. 26 as Town of Bancroft Mayor Bernice Jenkins tendered her resignation from council, effective Nov. 30. 

Poet discovers alleged plagiarism

A local Bancroft area poet has garnered international attention after inadvertently discovering and reporting alleged plagiarism by Canada’s former parliamentary poet laureate and Governor General Award-winning poet Pierre DesRuisseaux, now deceased.

Public schools losing a third of their budget

Schools across the area’s public board will see a 30 per cent cut in their budgets this year, according to Hastings Prince Edward District School Board’s communications officer.

Census shows many county homes are low-income

One in five homes in Hastings County are considered low-income, according to the newest census release. Limerick, Tudor and Cashel, and Bancroft hold some of the highest percentages of low-income households.

Crime down in Bancroft

Thefts are down 24 per cent from last year in Bancroft.

Hastings Highlands man charged in fatal crash

A 38-year-old man from Hastings Highlands has been charged with careless driving following a serious collision in July.

