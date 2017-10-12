Septic seminar approved by council

October 12, 2017
By Sarah Sobanski
Hastings Highlands will host a septic system health seminar next spring.
Councillor Alex Walder motioned for staff to organize an information and education session on septic systems and “related topics” in “late spring/early summer of 2018 to maximize the potential for attendance of both seasonal and year round residents.”
“The lake associations are completely in support of this, that the municipalities take a leading part in providing support and education. [This is] not only of interest to the lake associations and waterfront property owners but private septic systems owners includes pretty much everybody in Hastings Highlands,” said Walder.
“Any educational seminar is well worth it to me,” said Councillor Tracy Hagar who seconded the motion.
Also at the meeting, Councillor Frank Hickey was appointed as the member of council to the Municipal Dog Pound board, Municipal Cemetery board and Chamber of Commerce committee.