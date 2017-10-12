Septic seminar approved by council

Land claimed by the Algonquins of Ontario in coming years will be subject to the same rules as any other private property, according to Ontario chief negotiator Doug Carr.

The Ontario Municipal Board has moved Hastings Highlands’s at-large voting decision hearing to November.

Bancroft has begun negotiating with the lowest bidder for town water and wastewater management.

The sound of drumming echoed through the trees lining the trails stretching throughout Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park on Saturday afternoon, welcoming a crowd of 100 plus to the official grand opening of the park’s new Indigenous-themed interpretive trail system. Bancroft’s acting mayor Paul Jenkins encouraged those in attendance to explore the trails and take a peek at the new interpretive signage placed strategically throughout the park.

Almost 15 years of municipal service were brought to a close Sept. 26 as Town of Bancroft Mayor Bernice Jenkins tendered her resignation from council, effective Nov. 30.

A local Bancroft area poet has garnered international attention after inadvertently discovering and reporting alleged plagiarism by Canada’s former parliamentary poet laureate and Governor General Award-winning poet Pierre DesRuisseaux, now deceased.

Schools across the area’s public board will see a 30 per cent cut in their budgets this year, according to Hastings Prince Edward District School Board’s communications officer.

One in five homes in Hastings County are considered low-income, according to the newest census release. Limerick, Tudor and Cashel, and Bancroft hold some of the highest percentages of low-income households.

Thefts are down 24 per cent from last year in Bancroft.

A 38-year-old man from Hastings Highlands has been charged with careless driving following a serious collision in July.