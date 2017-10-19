General News

Council discusses vacant seat

October 19, 2017

By Nate Smelle

Since Mayor Bernice Jenkins’s resignation was tendered on Sept. 26, the public has been left to speculate on how council plans to fill the empty seat. Once the former mayor’s resignation becomes official on Nov. 30, council will have 60 days to fill the vacancy. Council took time during their meeting on Oct. 10 to discuss the options presented to them in a report from staff.

The report states that under the Municipal Act, when a seat of a member of council becomes vacant, that council is required to declare the seat vacant and determine if the seat will be filled through a by-election or by appointment. It also acknowledged that there “would be significant costs associated with a by-election,” which were not budgeted for in the 2017 operating budget.

To fill the seat by appointment council has three options to choose from. First, council can appoint the candidate who received the most number of votes in the previous municipal election. The second option is for council to appoint an “eligible elector” to fill the vacancy. Or, council also has the option to choose to appoint an “eligible elector” to fill the vacancy through an established selection process. In order to qualify as an “eligible elector,” a person must be 18 years of age or older; a Canadian citizen; a resident of the town of Bancroft, or an owner or tenant of land in the town or the spouse of such an owner or tenant.

With the deadline fast approaching, council also needs to decide whether they plan to appoint a sitting councillor to the position of mayor and then fill a councillor’s seat; or, leave council as is and fill the former mayor’s seat directly.

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bylaws coming for water source lake

In an effort to protect the town’s water supply, Bancroft council recently announced they are moving forward with imposing restrictions to prevent boat access to Clark Lake.

Loyalist faculty rejects employer’s final offer, strikes

Loyalist College’s Ontario Public Service Employees Union representative says he’d “put money” on the strike between the union and the College Employer Council lasting to the end of the week or longer. 

Chief negotiator visits Bancroft

Land claimed by the Algonquins of Ontario in coming years will be subject to the same rules as any other private property, according to Ontario chief negotiator Doug Carr.

Hastings Highlands hearing postponed

The Ontario Municipal Board has moved Hastings Highlands’s at-large voting decision hearing to November.

Town chooses water and wastewater contractor

Bancroft has begun negotiating with the lowest bidder for town water and wastewater management.

Eagles Nest Trail tells an Algonquin story

The sound of drumming echoed through the trees lining the trails stretching throughout Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park on Saturday afternoon, welcoming a crowd of 100 plus to the official grand opening of the park’s new Indigenous-themed interpretive trail system. Bancroft’s acting mayor Paul Jenkins encouraged those in attendance to explore the trails and take a peek at the new interpretive signage placed strategically throughout the park.

Mayor resigns with heavy heart

Almost 15 years of municipal service were brought to a close Sept. 26 as Town of Bancroft Mayor Bernice Jenkins tendered her resignation from council, effective Nov. 30. 

Poet discovers alleged plagiarism

A local Bancroft area poet has garnered international attention after inadvertently discovering and reporting alleged plagiarism by Canada’s former parliamentary poet laureate and Governor General Award-winning poet Pierre DesRuisseaux, now deceased.

Public schools losing a third of their budget

Schools across the area’s public board will see a 30 per cent cut in their budgets this year, according to Hastings Prince Edward District School Board’s communications officer.

Census shows many county homes are low-income

One in five homes in Hastings County are considered low-income, according to the newest census release. Limerick, Tudor and Cashel, and Bancroft hold some of the highest percentages of low-income households.

