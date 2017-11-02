Commentary

Where my Mo brothers at?

November 2, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

As we move into the next month of the year we come across another hair growing month — the one, the only, the one that started it all — Movember. It’s the international month of moustaches to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancers. Since its inception, hair growing for causes has become a normal thing to do and since it have come Julyna, for cervical cancers awareness and Decembeard — we’re not really sure what that one is about, mostly showing off and scratchy Christmas kisses.

But I digress. These awareness months are about getting comfortable with the uncomfortable. Brass tacks: according to the Movember Foundation, early detection of prostate cancer is key. Men, listen up, your survival rate beyond five years drops by more than 70 per cent if the cancer is detected late.

There are three men close to me that have had prostate cancer — that I know about — one of them beat it without surgery for more than a decade by changing his diet. He passed at a ripe old age of Alzheimer’s. You can live longer too, if you go get checked!

Us girls have mammograms and pap tests. You boys have rectal exams. It’s time we start talking about these things without inhibitions.

Between our area health teams and pharmacies there are more than a few loyal health practitioners that will have no problem having a conversation with you about what you need to do to protect yourself.

If you’re 50, the Movember Foundation says “you need to have a conversations with your doctor about Prostate Specific Antigen testing.” You have to do it at 45 if “you’re of African or Caribbean descent…[and/or] if you have a family history” of these cancers. Remember it’s the second most common cancer in men.

Moving right along, testicular cancer is the most common type of cancer for men between the ages of 15 and 29. So as the foundation puts it, “know thy nuts.” It says, “If you notice a change in size or shape, a lump that wasn’t there before, or if they become painful to touch, see a doctor. Don’t panic, but do get it checked out.”

Movember is also about men’s mental health — all these things go hand in hand. The foundation states one in 10 Canadian men will experience major depression in the course of their lives and three out of four suicides are men. It encourages men to talk, reach out and be a set of ears for someone who is struggling.

I want to see moustaches all across Bancroft in this month. Send them to us here at Bancroft This Week — patches, wisps, wax and all. I’m hoping we get enough to dedicate a page to the month for men’s health — but that’s up to you more than me.

As the foundation says, the moustache is the ribbon for men’s health. They’re needed because “men are facing a health crisis that isn’t being talked about. They are dying too young, before their time.”

Get creative. The Movember Foundation has some great suggestions including letting your highest donor pick the shade you dye your moustache. That’s the other thing, don’t forget to donate. Raising awareness is one thing, acting is another, and helping cause action paramount.

For more information on any of these things, check out the foundation’s website at www.ca.movember.com.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

OCWA out, town signs with Veolia

Veolia Water Canada Inc. will now officially be taking over the Town of Bancroft’s water and wastewater system as of Jan. 1, 2018.

New affordable housing for Highlands East

Places for People will be helping to support a family in Highlands East.

Bancroft artist featured by UN

Canada’s only piece of art in the United Nations Office at Geneva permanent art collection has Bancroft roots.

Flag supports student solidarity

The rainbow flag that’s been floating around the community has found its permanent home at North Hastings High School with the Alphabet Club.

Hastings Highlands wants to connect with school board

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board has received more than $600,000 from the province.

Trust shines light on rural poverty

Non-permanent residents are being asked to look behind the scenes of their cottage communities in a new poverty report by local resource groups. 

Bylaws coming for water source lake

In an effort to protect the town’s water supply, Bancroft council recently announced they are moving forward with imposing restrictions to prevent boat access to Clark Lake.

Loyalist faculty rejects employer’s final offer, strikes

Loyalist College’s Ontario Public Service Employees Union representative says he’d “put money” on the strike between the union and the College Employer Council lasting to the end of the week or longer. 

Chief negotiator visits Bancroft

Land claimed by the Algonquins of Ontario in coming years will be subject to the same rules as any other private property, according to Ontario chief negotiator Doug Carr.

Hastings Highlands hearing postponed

The Ontario Municipal Board has moved Hastings Highlands’s at-large voting decision hearing to November.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support