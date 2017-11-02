General News

‘Sign Exact English’ is invaluable tool to be offered locally

November 2, 2017

From left, NHCS co-op students Samantha Rallison and Kirsten Leslie, and registered early childhood educator Amanda Lyman mimic services program facilitator Melissa St. Pierre as she teaches Sign Exact English at Hastings Highlands Public Library.  / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

By Sarah Sobanski

North Hastings Children’s Services is offering residents the chance to learn sign language.

Services program facilitator Melissa St. Pierre is hoping to drum up interest for free all-ages Sign Exact English sessions.

“It’s a fun learning opportunity [and] it sticks with you,” she said noting she learned some of the language as early as Grade 1 and still remembers it.

St. Pierre previously worked with Deaf Blind Ontario and learned Sign Exact English. When she moved to the area she began teaching it here.

Unfortunately, her twice-weekly classes didn’t have much of a turnout. People weren’t coming regularly.

“It’s as often as people want. I’d like to do it once a week,” said St. Pierre explaining she’s giving the classes another shot.

St.Pierre visited Hastings Highlands Public Library during Ontario Public Library Week.  She wants to share the language, which is different from American Sign Language as it has a sign for each word in English.

“[Sign Exact English] is more based on grammar, so when you’re translating, pieces aren’t missing,” she said.

She added, “I think it’s good for babies, learning sign language before speaking, to communicate what they want and need,” but noted she’s also interested in doing adult classes.

Those interested in classes with St. Pierre can reach her at North Hastings Children’s Services or email her at mstpierre@nhcs.ca.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

OCWA out, town signs with Veolia

Veolia Water Canada Inc. will now officially be taking over the Town of Bancroft’s water and wastewater system as of Jan. 1, 2018.

New affordable housing for Highlands East

Places for People will be helping to support a family in Highlands East.

Bancroft artist featured by UN

Canada’s only piece of art in the United Nations Office at Geneva permanent art collection has Bancroft roots.

Flag supports student solidarity

The rainbow flag that’s been floating around the community has found its permanent home at North Hastings High School with the Alphabet Club.

Hastings Highlands wants to connect with school board

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board has received more than $600,000 from the province.

Trust shines light on rural poverty

Non-permanent residents are being asked to look behind the scenes of their cottage communities in a new poverty report by local resource groups. 

Bylaws coming for water source lake

In an effort to protect the town’s water supply, Bancroft council recently announced they are moving forward with imposing restrictions to prevent boat access to Clark Lake.

Loyalist faculty rejects employer’s final offer, strikes

Loyalist College’s Ontario Public Service Employees Union representative says he’d “put money” on the strike between the union and the College Employer Council lasting to the end of the week or longer. 

Chief negotiator visits Bancroft

Land claimed by the Algonquins of Ontario in coming years will be subject to the same rules as any other private property, according to Ontario chief negotiator Doug Carr.

Hastings Highlands hearing postponed

The Ontario Municipal Board has moved Hastings Highlands’s at-large voting decision hearing to November.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support