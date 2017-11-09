General News

Memories of our military

November 9, 2017

Wollaston Heritage Committee has published Memories of our Military Men and Women – Wollaston Township and Surrounding Area to honour veterans this Remembrance Day. / SUBMITTED

By Jim Eadie

Wollaston Heritage Committee has published a remarkable book that makes for suitable and informative reading at this time of remembrance. Memories of our Military Men and Women – Wollaston Township and Surrounding Area covers soldiers from North Hastings who served during world conflicts and peacekeeping missions.

Edith McCaw has edited two previous “memory books,” published by Wollaston Heritage in support of the work of the committee, and the museum in Coe Hill.

“Since there were too many pages in the second book, it was decided to form a third book for the military only,” she said. “There was plenty of material.”

McCaw has gathered and organized an incredible collection of old photographs, historical newspaper clippings, old telegrams and letters, poems, personal stories from soldiers, and interesting facts.

Stories range from the history of the swastika, to English war brides, to “rigged monopoly games” sent to soldiers in German prisoner of war camps. Lt. Col. John Sherry tells how silk printed tiny maps showing safe houses escaping soldiers might use, along with a tiny compass were hidden in monopoly pieces contained in games smuggled into camps.Harold Nash recounts the awful experience of liberating the Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp at the end of the Second World War.

Copies of the book can be purchased at the Wollaston Township office, or by contacting Edith McCaw 1-613-337-5705.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Legion looking for members to carry on its legacy

Membership chair and executive member of the Bancroft Legion Jill Bowman says the Legion has been doing well membership wise because of transfer members to the area, but its members are aging.

Second home bylaws coming

Hastings Highlands intends to approve legislation for secondary dwellings. According to Mayor Vivian Bloom, such bylaws could mean affordable housing for the area.

HH develops plan for Bird’s Creek

Dillon Consulting’s Ottawa office manager Rory Baksh attended council Nov. 1 with a concept plan for the Bird’s Creek Forest Subdivision — or the 71-hectre parcel of land west of Hwy 62 and east of Y Road, on the western side of the residential area of Mira Street to across from Enterprise Crescent.

OCWA out, town signs with Veolia

Veolia Water Canada Inc. will now officially be taking over the Town of Bancroft’s water and wastewater system as of Jan. 1, 2018.

New affordable housing for Highlands East

Places for People will be helping to support a family in Highlands East.

Bancroft artist featured by UN

Canada’s only piece of art in the United Nations Office at Geneva permanent art collection has Bancroft roots.

Flag supports student solidarity

The rainbow flag that’s been floating around the community has found its permanent home at North Hastings High School with the Alphabet Club.

Hastings Highlands wants to connect with school board

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board has received more than $600,000 from the province.

Trust shines light on rural poverty

Non-permanent residents are being asked to look behind the scenes of their cottage communities in a new poverty report by local resource groups. 

Bylaws coming for water source lake

In an effort to protect the town’s water supply, Bancroft council recently announced they are moving forward with imposing restrictions to prevent boat access to Clark Lake.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support