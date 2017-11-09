Memories of our military

November 9, 2017

Wollaston Heritage Committee has published Memories of our Military Men and Women – Wollaston Township and Surrounding Area to honour veterans this Remembrance Day. / SUBMITTED

By Jim Eadie

Wollaston Heritage Committee has published a remarkable book that makes for suitable and informative reading at this time of remembrance. Memories of our Military Men and Women – Wollaston Township and Surrounding Area covers soldiers from North Hastings who served during world conflicts and peacekeeping missions.

Edith McCaw has edited two previous “memory books,” published by Wollaston Heritage in support of the work of the committee, and the museum in Coe Hill.

“Since there were too many pages in the second book, it was decided to form a third book for the military only,” she said. “There was plenty of material.”

McCaw has gathered and organized an incredible collection of old photographs, historical newspaper clippings, old telegrams and letters, poems, personal stories from soldiers, and interesting facts.

Stories range from the history of the swastika, to English war brides, to “rigged monopoly games” sent to soldiers in German prisoner of war camps. Lt. Col. John Sherry tells how silk printed tiny maps showing safe houses escaping soldiers might use, along with a tiny compass were hidden in monopoly pieces contained in games smuggled into camps.Harold Nash recounts the awful experience of liberating the Bergen-Belsen Nazi concentration camp at the end of the Second World War.

Copies of the book can be purchased at the Wollaston Township office, or by contacting Edith McCaw 1-613-337-5705.