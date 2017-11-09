Yarn-bomb means a lot to me

Membership chair and executive member of the Bancroft Legion Jill Bowman says the Legion has been doing well membership wise because of transfer members to the area, but its members are aging.

Hastings Highlands intends to approve legislation for secondary dwellings. According to Mayor Vivian Bloom, such bylaws could mean affordable housing for the area.

Dillon Consulting’s Ottawa office manager Rory Baksh attended council Nov. 1 with a concept plan for the Bird’s Creek Forest Subdivision — or the 71-hectre parcel of land west of Hwy 62 and east of Y Road, on the western side of the residential area of Mira Street to across from Enterprise Crescent.

Veolia Water Canada Inc. will now officially be taking over the Town of Bancroft’s water and wastewater system as of Jan. 1, 2018.

Places for People will be helping to support a family in Highlands East.

Canada’s only piece of art in the United Nations Office at Geneva permanent art collection has Bancroft roots.

The rainbow flag that’s been floating around the community has found its permanent home at North Hastings High School with the Alphabet Club.

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board has received more than $600,000 from the province.

Non-permanent residents are being asked to look behind the scenes of their cottage communities in a new poverty report by local resource groups.

In an effort to protect the town’s water supply, Bancroft council recently announced they are moving forward with imposing restrictions to prevent boat access to Clark Lake.