Yarn-bomb means a lot to me

November 9, 2017

To the Editor,

As one of the remaining grandsons of the late Const. Thomas Kehoe, I would like to express my gratitude to the citizens of Bancroft for commemorating my late grandfather on Remembrance Day.

I was unable to attend the original bridge dedication ceremony in his honour on July 25, 2015 as I was battling cancer at the time.

I observed on a news report last night (Nov. 6) that some of your citizens have knitted poppies that have been put on display on the bridge.

My heartfelt thanks to all involved.

Bill Seymour

