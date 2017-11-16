Bancroft man jailed for sex offences

Former Bancroft Public Library CEO Chris Stephenson told Bancroft This Week he “lives and breathes” public libraries, but suggested he feels stonewalled by the municipality when it comes to ensuring fair wages for staff and addressing the library’s accessibility needs... Bancroft's acting mayor Paul Jenkins said while the operation of the library is not the responsibility of the town, the building is.

A Bancroft man charged by Bancroft OPP in January 2017 with sex related offences has been sentenced to jail following his guilty plea accepted by an Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 9. Julian Steven O’Connor, age 58, actually pleaded guilty to three charges on July 21, but the case was adjourned several times until last week where he was convicted by the justice, and sentenced.

Hastings Highlands needs an answer to whether it will be voting at-large in 2018 by Dec. 31, but Ontario Municipal Board hearing chair Hugh Wilkins told the municipality it could be waiting longer than that.

Membership chair and executive member of the Bancroft Legion Jill Bowman says the Legion has been doing well membership wise because of transfer members to the area, but its members are aging.

Hastings Highlands intends to approve legislation for secondary dwellings. According to Mayor Vivian Bloom, such bylaws could mean affordable housing for the area.

Dillon Consulting’s Ottawa office manager Rory Baksh attended council Nov. 1 with a concept plan for the Bird’s Creek Forest Subdivision — or the 71-hectre parcel of land west of Hwy 62 and east of Y Road, on the western side of the residential area of Mira Street to across from Enterprise Crescent.

Veolia Water Canada Inc. will now officially be taking over the Town of Bancroft’s water and wastewater system as of Jan. 1, 2018.

Places for People will be helping to support a family in Highlands East.

Canada’s only piece of art in the United Nations Office at Geneva permanent art collection has Bancroft roots.

The rainbow flag that’s been floating around the community has found its permanent home at North Hastings High School with the Alphabet Club.