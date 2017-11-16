Headline News

Bancroft man jailed for sex offences

November 16, 2017

By Jim Eadie

A Bancroft man charged by Bancroft OPP in January 2017 with sex related offences has been sentenced to jail following his guilty plea accepted by an Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 9. Julian Steven O’Connor, age 58, actually pleaded guilty to three charges on July 21, but the case was adjourned several times until last week where he was convicted by the justice, and sentenced.

O’Connor pleaded guilty to touching a person under 16 for a sexual purpose, sexual assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

On each charge he was sentenced to four years in jail, a lifetime weapons prohibition, and a lifetime addition to the Sex Offender Registry. O’Connor was additionally ordered to surrender a sample of his blood for inclusion on the National DNA Databank. The sentences were made concurrent, meaning that the three sentences would be served together at the same time.

Details of the case are subject to a publication ban ordered by the court to prevent publication of any information that could lead to the identity of the victim in this case.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

CEO can’t vouch for BPL’s safety

Former Bancroft Public Library CEO Chris Stephenson told Bancroft This Week he “lives and breathes” public libraries, but suggested he feels stonewalled by the municipality when it comes to ensuring fair wages for staff and addressing the library’s accessibility needs... Bancroft's acting mayor Paul Jenkins said while the operation of the library is not the responsibility of the town, the building is.

Bancroft man jailed for sex offences

A Bancroft man charged by Bancroft OPP in January 2017 with sex related offences has been sentenced to jail following his guilty plea accepted by an Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 9. Julian Steven O’Connor, age 58, actually pleaded guilty to three charges on July 21, but the case was adjourned several times until last week where he was convicted by the justice, and sentenced.

OMB waiting game begins for Hastings Highlands

Hastings Highlands needs an answer to whether it will be voting at-large in 2018 by Dec. 31, but Ontario Municipal Board hearing chair Hugh Wilkins told the municipality it could be waiting longer than that.

Legion looking for members to carry on its legacy

Membership chair and executive member of the Bancroft Legion Jill Bowman says the Legion has been doing well membership wise because of transfer members to the area, but its members are aging.

Second home bylaws coming

Hastings Highlands intends to approve legislation for secondary dwellings. According to Mayor Vivian Bloom, such bylaws could mean affordable housing for the area.

HH develops plan for Bird’s Creek

Dillon Consulting’s Ottawa office manager Rory Baksh attended council Nov. 1 with a concept plan for the Bird’s Creek Forest Subdivision — or the 71-hectre parcel of land west of Hwy 62 and east of Y Road, on the western side of the residential area of Mira Street to across from Enterprise Crescent.

OCWA out, town signs with Veolia

Veolia Water Canada Inc. will now officially be taking over the Town of Bancroft’s water and wastewater system as of Jan. 1, 2018.

New affordable housing for Highlands East

Places for People will be helping to support a family in Highlands East.

Bancroft artist featured by UN

Canada’s only piece of art in the United Nations Office at Geneva permanent art collection has Bancroft roots.

Flag supports student solidarity

The rainbow flag that’s been floating around the community has found its permanent home at North Hastings High School with the Alphabet Club.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support