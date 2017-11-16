Bancroft man jailed for sex offences

November 16, 2017
By Jim Eadie
A Bancroft man charged by Bancroft OPP in January 2017 with sex related offences has been sentenced to jail following his guilty plea accepted by an Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 9. Julian Steven O’Connor, age 58, actually pleaded guilty to three charges on July 21, but the case was adjourned several times until last week where he was convicted by the justice, and sentenced.
O’Connor pleaded guilty to touching a person under 16 for a sexual purpose, sexual assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
On each charge he was sentenced to four years in jail, a lifetime weapons prohibition, and a lifetime addition to the Sex Offender Registry. O’Connor was additionally ordered to surrender a sample of his blood for inclusion on the National DNA Databank. The sentences were made concurrent, meaning that the three sentences would be served together at the same time.
Details of the case are subject to a publication ban ordered by the court to prevent publication of any information that could lead to the identity of the victim in this case.