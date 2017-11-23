Headline News

Bancroft police costs to increase

November 23, 2017

By Nate Smelle

CAO Hazel Lambe has updated council on changes coming to Bancroft’s OPP costing model.

As part of her report at council’s Nov. 14 meeting, Lambe explained that the 2018 annual OPP billing statement showed that the total cost of policing services for Bancroft next year will be $1,109,664 — up $13,055 from 2017. The statement also revealed the base cost in 2018 will represent 57.4 per cent, or $191.35 per household.

Calls for service in 2018 will make up for the remaining 42.6 per cent of the bill, with residents in the Town of Bancroft paying $268.95 per property.

Lambe pointed out that the billing statement also includes reconciliation adjustments for 2015 and 2016. In total, Bancroft residents will pay $494.82 per household for police services.

She said the most significant changes to Bancroft’s OPP costing model in 2018, will be the result of properties being excluded from billing and the collective agreement settlement.

According to Lambe, last January a delegation from the town expressed to Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services Marie-France Lalonde that many of the properties now excluded — billboards, solar and wind farms — should have remained as chargeable properties. She said the delegation also made it clear to Lalonde that the town maintains the position that all properties with the potential to require the need for any emergency service (fire, police, EMS) must be charged equally. 

“The activities we’ve tried to curb with economic development, and the services we provide here indicate calls for service,” said Lambe.

“It isn’t a reflection of what our residents and our constituents are creating in calls for service. It’s because we have such a high population — much higher than just the town on our own — so those calls for services are obviously going to Bancroft.”

The original recommendation based on analytical findings from the last review of the OPP cost model, were to increase the base amount to 60 per cent and reduce the calls for services to 40 per cent of the bill.

Acting mayor Paul Jenkins said he believes this ratio would be fairer to the people of Bancroft.

“It should be 60/40,” said Jenkins.“We get hit hard on the calls for service aspect of this.”

Highlighting that the minister showed interest in the town’s report, Lambe said that she has requested the town be a part of the OPP costing model review coming up in 2018. She also said the town has requested to send a delegation to the 2018 ROMA Conference to speak with the minister personally about the issue.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Committee wants to hear from addicts

Bancroft’s community safety and well-being committee is hoping to team up with local organizations to stop the area’s growing needles and addictions problems.

Bancroft police costs to increase

In total, Bancroft residents will pay $494.82 per household for police services.

CEO can’t vouch for BPL’s safety

Former Bancroft Public Library CEO Chris Stephenson told Bancroft This Week he “lives and breathes” public libraries, but suggested he feels stonewalled by the municipality when it comes to ensuring fair wages for staff and addressing the library’s accessibility needs... Bancroft's acting mayor Paul Jenkins said while the operation of the library is not the responsibility of the town, the building is.

Bancroft man jailed for sex offences

A Bancroft man charged by Bancroft OPP in January 2017 with sex related offences has been sentenced to jail following his guilty plea accepted by an Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 9. Julian Steven O’Connor, age 58, actually pleaded guilty to three charges on July 21, but the case was adjourned several times until last week where he was convicted by the justice, and sentenced.

OMB waiting game begins for Hastings Highlands

Hastings Highlands needs an answer to whether it will be voting at-large in 2018 by Dec. 31, but Ontario Municipal Board hearing chair Hugh Wilkins told the municipality it could be waiting longer than that.

Legion looking for members to carry on its legacy

Membership chair and executive member of the Bancroft Legion Jill Bowman says the Legion has been doing well membership wise because of transfer members to the area, but its members are aging.

Second home bylaws coming

Hastings Highlands intends to approve legislation for secondary dwellings. According to Mayor Vivian Bloom, such bylaws could mean affordable housing for the area.

HH develops plan for Bird’s Creek

Dillon Consulting’s Ottawa office manager Rory Baksh attended council Nov. 1 with a concept plan for the Bird’s Creek Forest Subdivision — or the 71-hectre parcel of land west of Hwy 62 and east of Y Road, on the western side of the residential area of Mira Street to across from Enterprise Crescent.

OCWA out, town signs with Veolia

Veolia Water Canada Inc. will now officially be taking over the Town of Bancroft’s water and wastewater system as of Jan. 1, 2018.

New affordable housing for Highlands East

Places for People will be helping to support a family in Highlands East.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support