Commentary

Thinking about getting into rally racing

November 30, 2017

It astounds me how popular Bancroft’s Rally of the Tall Pines is. It’s the championship rally — a favourite for drivers from all over.

That’s what racer Zoltan Kovacs told me on our way to test the first stage of the rally. He names another race in Finland that compares, but can’t think of any others.

The reason: it’s all about skill at the Tall Pines. He says racing on pavement is nothing compared to the wet and muddy track in the backwoods of Bancroft. The conditions can change at any moment.

At this moment, they’re icy — so the rally co-ordinator told me before I strapped in to the copilot chair of Kovacs’s 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer ES — and we’re about to take them on in the dark. I hear echoes of my father triple checking that I wanted to participate in the rally’s VIP rides. I have to admit, it doesn’t sound safe.

We pull up to the starting point of the stage. Kovacs takes this time to tell me he used to drive a Subaru but crashed on this track years ago.

That’s OK though, the Lancer is slower with none of the fancy stuff the Subarus have, he explains. He says anyone looking to start rallying should start in something such as the Lancer — which has been scraped to its bones and installed with a cage but that’s about it. He says anyone learning to drive in a fast car is bound to crash.

“And the roads are bad tonight, so we won’t be going that fast,” he tells me. A kilometre later I learned 140 kilometres an hour across ice-slicked gravel and in the dark didn’t qualify as fast. But wow, what a rush!

“Seven seconds and then you’re good to go,” said the race co-ordinator at the front of stage one.

Seven seconds later, we were flying down the road. All I could see were walls of trees. We plummeted toward them as Kovacs fought with his steering wheel — shaking and tilting one way and then the other. But then we’d drift around a corner at the last minute and be headed to another wall.

I note them and Kovacs laughs, he says he knows where the turns are.

Kovacs said he loved the race because it had the most jumps. We were airborne twice in the three kilometre stage.

It was over in a blink, but I wanted to go again and again. I’m usually a little nervous as a night driver, I peeled out of the Dungannon Recreation Centre parking lot that night.

If you didn’t get a chance to make it to the rally this year, next year’s event has been scheduled for Nov. 23 and 24.

If spectating isn’t enough for you, and you’re looking to get into the sport itself, you should check out the Maple Leaf Rally Club. It hosts rally races throughout the year. The race is open to anyone with a valid driver’s license.

The event’s website says the races offer “future rally stars” a chance to “get their feet wet.” It says it’s an “affodable introduction” to rally sport with “minimal” car prep.

I don’t think I’ll be taking my XTrail rallying anytime soon but if I still had the beater I was driving in high school these rallies would be tempting. That being said, I’m not sure my loved ones could handle me zipping around in a rally car. My lead foot might get me in trouble.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Hastings Highlands Public Library audit spotlights $30,000 surplus account

Hastings Highlands Public Library has been accumulating budget surpluses for years, unnoticed by its board.

Group wants to award champions of the community

A county anti-poverty group is providing a new way to champion the members of our communities that strengthen contribute to their resiliency.

Midwives take on prenatal clinics

The face of prenatal education is shifting in North Hastings. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health hasn’t scheduled any area in-person prenatal education sessions for 2018. There are 18 groups of sessions scheduled for Belleville over the course of the year, 10 scheduled in Quinte West and four scheduled for Prince Edward County, but none for North Hastings.

Committee wants to hear from addicts

Bancroft’s community safety and well-being committee is hoping to team up with local organizations to stop the area’s growing needles and addictions problems.

Bancroft police costs to increase

In total, Bancroft residents will pay $494.82 per household for police services.

CEO can’t vouch for BPL’s safety

Former Bancroft Public Library CEO Chris Stephenson told Bancroft This Week he “lives and breathes” public libraries, but suggested he feels stonewalled by the municipality when it comes to ensuring fair wages for staff and addressing the library’s accessibility needs... Bancroft's acting mayor Paul Jenkins said while the operation of the library is not the responsibility of the town, the building is.

Bancroft man jailed for sex offences

A Bancroft man charged by Bancroft OPP in January 2017 with sex related offences has been sentenced to jail following his guilty plea accepted by an Ontario Court of Justice on Nov. 9. Julian Steven O’Connor, age 58, actually pleaded guilty to three charges on July 21, but the case was adjourned several times until last week where he was convicted by the justice, and sentenced.

OMB waiting game begins for Hastings Highlands

Hastings Highlands needs an answer to whether it will be voting at-large in 2018 by Dec. 31, but Ontario Municipal Board hearing chair Hugh Wilkins told the municipality it could be waiting longer than that.

Legion looking for members to carry on its legacy

Membership chair and executive member of the Bancroft Legion Jill Bowman says the Legion has been doing well membership wise because of transfer members to the area, but its members are aging.

Second home bylaws coming

Hastings Highlands intends to approve legislation for secondary dwellings. According to Mayor Vivian Bloom, such bylaws could mean affordable housing for the area.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support