HH library CEO and chair quit

December 14, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

The Hastings Highlands Public Library has lost two of its highest ranked members.

Both library CEO Kim McMunn, and library board chair, Kathy Irwin, have resigned from the library board.

Hastings Highlands Mayor Vivian Bloom read Irwin’s letter of resignation — where she also informs council of McMunn’s resignation — at council’s regular meeting Dec. 6.

Irwin writes, “I am very disappointed in the lack of support for Kim and the board from some members of council. This has gone on for two years and has affected Kim’s health and our ability to function in a progressive fashion.”

McMunn later confirmed with Bancroft This Week that she is resigning due to health reasons. She had hoped to come to a better solution and work with the board, but her health has deteriorated further.

Also a member of the library board, Bloom said the board regretted losing McMunn. She said the library had thrived and received many awards under her leadership.

“As a board we totally regret losing Kim and her competencies,” Bloom said at the meeting.

McMunn said she would help the board transition while continuing to advise on projects she is currently working on that will continue in the new year. Her resignation is effective Jan. 5, after which she will be acting as interim CEO for Bancroft Public Library.

Irwin writes that she and McMunn have been “affected by continuous badgering and undermining of the board and community members” and that her time could be “spent more wisely.”

“Interference from members of council has been the strife of many a CEO and boards in Southern Ontario. Unfortunately, it as taken an unfair toll on our CEO and the library board — a CEO that has taken us to the highest levels in the province and a board of volunteers that have worked hard to get us to accreditation and beyond. It is sad that so few can ruin a good thing,” wrote Irwin. “The pattern is very clear in North Hastings. Councils have authority and a duty to appoint board members to oversee the intricacies of the overall operation of the library, but when they misuse their position in an interfering negative manner, boards will continue to be hindered in carrying out their responsibilities.”

“We lost two awesome members of our board and we shall continue on in the new year — it will be a new page,” said Bloom.