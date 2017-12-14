General News

Lucille Kyle re-elected as chair

December 14, 2017

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board chair Lucille Kyle and vice-chair Dave Patterson have been re-elected to serve as heads of the board until 2018. / SUBMITTED

By Sarah Sobanski

The area’s public school board trustee has been re-elected as its chair.

Hastings Prince Edward Public School Board North Hastings board trustee Lucille Kyle will head the board of trustees for 2018.

“I am both humbled and honoured to be selected as chair of the Hasting Prince Edward District School Board for another year. It is a huge time commitment, yet understanding this role as a governance board gives me reassurance that there are 10 of us making decisions together. Our focus will continue to be on programs and services that best support our student achievement and well being,” Kyle wrote to Bancroft This Week following a request for comment.

Kyle was first elected as trustee in the fall of 2010 then re-elected in the October 2014 municipal election, according to the announcement by the board. Kyle was vice-chair back to back, elected and re-elected in December 2014 and 2015. She first became chair in 2016 and has been relected to the position every year since.

Kyle electoral area includes, Bird’s Creek Public School, Coe Hill School, Hermon Public School, Maynooth Public School, York River Public School and North Hastings High School.

“As we begin a new year as the board of trustees I have confidence that as a team we will work together to fulfill the priorities in our strategic plan to include our board priorities which are one: achieving excellence and equity, two: learning and leadership, three: public confidence [and] four: well-being.”

The announcement comes after the board’s annual meeting Dec. 4. Belleville/Thurlow trustee Dave Patterson was also re-elected as board vice-chair.

“Thank you to our director Mandy Savery-Whiteway and all of the staff for all they do to support our students and families.  I’m excited about the future even though there will be challenges ahead. I am committed making a positive contribution to the education of our students as I strive to build bridges and strengthen relationships,” said Kyle.

         

