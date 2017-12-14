Commentary

Holiday dos and don’ts

December 14, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

What type of guest are you at holiday parties?

It’s that time of year when people can’t find a spare moment to think and Facebook is abounding with quizzes on which whacky Christmas character you are, videos on recipes  and how to turn box cake mix into cheese cake and well wishes from as far reaching as the world-wide-web can stretch.

Me — I’m a host-er. I can’t not host at least one holiday themed party when the snow and Santa are on their way. It’s a gift, and a curse.  Maybe you’re not an organizer, you’re a show-up-and-eat-all-the-snacks-er. Maybe you’re a decorate-everything-er and no one can compare to your paper snowflakes. Maybe you’re the thrifty-shopper and you find everything anyone would ever need.

Whatever the case may be, I’m thinking our seasons greetings special edition might be a good time to talk about dos and don’ts when it comes holiday party-time.

Do: go crazy with decorations and spirit. Personally, I don’t understand the technology that goes into those projectors and flashing, spinning snowflake disco balls -— but I love to look at them. Do it for those of us who would get electrocuted or fall off a ladder should we attempt anything as extravagant as more than a Christmas wreath on the door.

According to Statscan, 40 per cent of Canadian households stringing holiday lights used LED lights to stay energy efficient in 2013. Probably best to stick with those, don’t want to get put on the naughty list. Seriously, Canada produced 69 million tonnes of coal in 2014 — it’s not like Santa doesn’t have options.

Don’t: stress. The worst feeling in the whole world is when something is over and you can’t recall it lasting at all.

It’s so easy to get caught up in making everything perfect this time of year that we miss the point. Whether you’re celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah,    Kwanzaa or anything else, the point is the memories you make along the way.

There will always be more eggnog — 5.3 million litres sold in Canada in 2014. There will always be more whipping cream — 5.5 million litres sold in December 2014. There will always be more turkey — 167.9 million tonnes produced in Canada in 2014. There will always be more cranberries — 158, 079 tonnes produced in Canada in 2014. But, there will never be more time. It’s the one thing we can’t replicate.

There’s a lot that comes with this time of year — gifts, smiles, old relatives, new friends, long-time-no-sees and a chance to reconcile for things that really weren’t worth fighting over. Keep it fun, keep it light and don’t take it too seriously.

         

