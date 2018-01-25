Commentary

Time for a hot tub

January 25, 2018

By Sarah Sobanski

I recently found myself killing a rare bit of down time with a Panama Jack’s kicked up hot coco — because I have a “hot chocolate phase” every winter according to my partner — and senselessly scrolling through some mind-numbing social media posts. To my surprise, a new page appeared: Explorers’ Edge. According to the page, it’s dedicated “to see[ing] you come and visit Algonquin Park, Almaguin, Loring-Restoule, Muskoka and Parry Sound, Ontario again and again and again” and to inspire people to come to “the great Canadian wilderness just north of Toronto.”

But it wasn’t so much the page that caught my eye — though I couldn’t miss the opportunity to give a shout out to a website keeping our tourist populations out and about in all seasons — as much as an article about “Hot Tub Fever in Ontario’s Cottage Country.” It talks about spaces to go for a hot dip in the aforementioned places.

A few weeks ago I talked about Canadians ignoring the cold as a rite of passage — this is what I’m talking about!

I don’t know what it was. Maybe the pictures in the article shocked my system as I curled tighter on the couch under a fleece blanket, but I had to ask, “Whose idea was this?”

Who started the mid-winter hot-tubing trend?

Through junior and senior school many of the kids at my bus stop were my age — friends. Every snow or freezing rain day for many years running, we would walk back to our friend’s parents’ house — which had a hot tub. Some of us — cough — almost never made it to the bus on time. (I wanted an excuse to drive to school.)

Come a snow day, however, we were all there, assuming, waiting and praying that bus wouldn’t actually come. If it didn’t, we’d be in that hot tub by 7 a.m.

What is it about looking out a window, seeing the steam rising up off a big basin of water and freezing instantly to the windows, that is appealing?

The average Canadian pre-hot-tubbing conversation:

“Hey Bob, looks like it’s about -40 degrees out there today.”

“Yeah Jim, probably shouldn’t be going out to the workplace, too cold for that. Days like today you can lose your fingers in a heartbeat.”

“I agree, Bob. Safer indoors on days like these.”

“So…”

“So…”

“How about a hot tub?”

“You bet, Bob. Got an extra pair of swimmers in the pick-up.”

I’m a three comforters on the bed, slippers in every room and space heater under my desk kind of girl, and I’ve had that conversation. I’ll wager you’ve had it too. Senseless the pair of us.

The point of all of this is if you need a hot tub, Explorers’ Edge recommends heading out to the Algonquin Eco Lodge or Couples Resort in around Algonquin Park. It also lists a number of other places that offer finger pruning opportunities or a place for a winter retreat.

The winter often threatens to lock us inside and subdue us with seasonal depression. It’s important we remind ourselves there are still opportunities to get out, enjoy and take time for ourselves.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Committee recommends rates increase

About 15 Bancroft residents came out the Jan. 17 water and wastewater committee meeting to hear the town’s plans to raise water and wastewater rates in 2018. Mayor Paul Jenkins stepped in to chair the meeting after former chair Councillor Bill Kilpatrick handed in his resignation at the last council meeting on Jan. 9. With only two members of council composing the committee, Jenkins and Councillor Mary Kavanagh, Councillor Wayne Wiggins sat in to observe the proceedings. During the meeting, Jenkins, Kavanagh and CAO Hazel Lambe shared the history of the water and wastewater issue.

Area libraries discussing what went wrong

Back-to-back-to-back resignations by North Hastings library CEOs have left the community wondering how it can better support its libraries. To do that, it first has to ask what factors contribute to the area’s high turnover rate and how best to address them.

Council considers safety regulations after rally

On Jan. 9 some 50 Bancroft residents, including members of the Gnomes for Social Justice and Equality, entered a closed session of council at the Club 580 and refused to leave. Since then, Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins and CAO Hazel Lambe have been reviewing the town’s and the province’s policies and procedures to ensure the safety of council members and staff.

Library union proposed for area

Three North Hastings library CEO resignations in rapid succession have brought rural public libraries — and the way they’re run — to the forefront of the community consciousness. Especially when, as Southern Ontario Library Service CEO Barbara Franchetto tells Bancroft This Week, the high turnover rate is not common in the industry generally.

Frigid winter triggers call for shelters

Concerns are being raised for North Hastings’s most vulnerable residents as the second half of winter 2017-’18  holds nothing back.

Hydro remains a pressing issue heading into 2018

Ever since Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Ontario Liberals decided to sell Hydro One, people across the province have been struggling to keep their lights on. Finally caving to the loudening public opposition, the government announced last spring that they would be reducing residential hydro bills by an average of 25 per cent. 

Increase possible for water, sewer

Bancroft’s community safety and well-being committee met on Dec. 20 to discuss the impact of the 53 per cent increase to water and wastewater rates that kicked in at the start of 2017 and whether to impose another five per cent increase in 2018. 

School cuts limiting opportunities for local students

When the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation learned of the Hastings Prince Edward District School Board’s decision to slash school budgets throughout the district by an average of 30 per cent in September, OSSTF president Scott Marshall says they immediately had concerns. Since taking effect at the start of the school year, the cuts have negatively affected students and teachers, he said. 

Public school budgets released

Area public schools are facing cuts at a reduced rate thanks to government funding — for the most part. For two schools however, the cuts equal out to what other schools across the board are facing. 

Council sees opportunity in recycling, waste diversion

In response to the infrastructure committee’s monthly report, council discussed the town’s strategy for waste diversion heading into the new year. Speaking on behalf of the committee, Deputy Mayor Charles Mullett put forth the recommendation that the bag tag distribution program continue without change in 2018. It was approved by council.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support