Commentary

Dealing with multiplication and maximum wage

February 1, 2018

By Nate Smelle

For the last few months it has grown more difficult to find a social gathering space in North Hastings, and throughout the province, where there is not a heated discussion underway about Ontario’s new minimum wage. Recently, I found myself drawn into one of these conversations, while enjoying a cup of Joe at The Partista Espresso Bar in Bancroft. I overheard a few folks at the table beside me talking about how raising the minimum pay rate from $11.60 an hour to $14 would hurt local businesses.

“I think it’s a great idea to pay people a living wage, but it is going to cause a lot of small businesses to let people go or shut their doors,” said the one man.

“Most of the businesses in this town can’t afford it,” said the woman across from him.

Visibly disturbed by her friends’ comments, the other woman at the table chimed in, “That may be true for some small businesses that are already struggling, but there are way more businesses throughout the province who can afford to pay their workers a fair wage.”

Unable to resist the temptation of engaging in a spontaneous discussion about income inequality, I threw my two cents on the table. I mentioned how Canada’s 100 highest paid CEOs had each already earned the average annual salary of one of their employees ($49,760) by 11 a.m. on the first work day of 2018.

Not having known who these three people were prior to sitting down with them, I explained how through my work as a reporter in the area I had the opportunity to speak with several individuals working for minimum wage in our community who are struggling to feed their families and pay their rent, heat, hydro and water bills.

“Everybody I have talked to about this told me that they believed an hour of their time was just as valuable as an hour of their boss’s time,” I said.

As the conversation continued, it occurred to me how foolish it is for people to blame the poor for needing a little bit more to get by.

“But won’t paying workers a fair living wage cost people their jobs and stifle economic growth?” asked the man, now playing the devil’s advocate.

“What they seem to be forgetting though, is that when people make more money they also spend more,” I responded. “When the cost of living – water and wastewater bills, food, shelter, heat and hydro – goes up why shouldn’t the wages follow suit?”

By the time we had finished our coffee, the solution we had arrived at ultimately boiled down to an equitable redistribution of the wealth, so that everyone in the community and across the country would be able afford the basic necessities of life.

Thanking my new friends for the opportunity to jump into their healthy debate, I headed for home. Putting the key in the ignition I sat there for a moment as the car warmed up, listening to Eddy Grant’s ’80s classic, Electric Avenue on the radio. As the song neared its end I noticed how the lyrics seemed to sum up my thoughts on this matter perfectly.

“Who is to blame in one country; Never can get to the one; Dealing in multiplication; And they still can’t feed everyone, oh no!”

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

HPEPH prepares for marijuana

As the promise of legalized marijuana in Canada transitions from a pipe dream to a reality, public health units across the province are taking steps to ensure that it is done responsibly. With legalization expected to take effect on July 1, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health program manager, Roberto Almeida has been busy keeping up with the numerous evolving regulations. As it stands, he said public health units across the province will be enforcing the medical marijuana restrictions, while the police enforce recreational regulations. To prepare communities in the area, Almeida said public health will be meeting with municipalities to see whether they intend to strengthen their smoke-free bylaws to include medical marijuana.

Children’s services explores fee increases

North Hastings Children’s Services’ executive director says the organization has to increase its revenue by $100,000 in two years and there’s no way to do so without increasing its child care rates.

Bancroft water and wastewater committee recommends 2.5 per cent rate increase

About 15 Bancroft residents came out the Jan. 17 water and wastewater committee meeting to hear the town’s plans to raise water and wastewater rates in 2018. Mayor Paul Jenkins stepped in to chair the meeting after former chair Councillor Bill Kilpatrick handed in his resignation at the last council meeting on Jan. 9. With only two members of council composing the committee, Jenkins and Councillor Mary Kavanagh, Councillor Wayne Wiggins sat in to observe the proceedings. During the meeting, Jenkins, Kavanagh and CAO Hazel Lambe shared the history of the water and wastewater issue.

Area libraries discussing what went wrong

Back-to-back-to-back resignations by North Hastings library CEOs have left the community wondering how it can better support its libraries. To do that, it first has to ask what factors contribute to the area’s high turnover rate and how best to address them.

Council considers safety regulations after rally

On Jan. 9 some 50 Bancroft residents, including members of the Gnomes for Social Justice and Equality, entered a closed session of council at the Club 580 and refused to leave. Since then, Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins and CAO Hazel Lambe have been reviewing the town’s and the province’s policies and procedures to ensure the safety of council members and staff.

Library union proposed for area

Three North Hastings library CEO resignations in rapid succession have brought rural public libraries — and the way they’re run — to the forefront of the community consciousness. Especially when, as Southern Ontario Library Service CEO Barbara Franchetto tells Bancroft This Week, the high turnover rate is not common in the industry generally.

Frigid winter triggers call for shelters

Concerns are being raised for North Hastings’s most vulnerable residents as the second half of winter 2017-’18  holds nothing back.

Hydro remains a pressing issue heading into 2018

Ever since Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Ontario Liberals decided to sell Hydro One, people across the province have been struggling to keep their lights on. Finally caving to the loudening public opposition, the government announced last spring that they would be reducing residential hydro bills by an average of 25 per cent. 

Increase possible for water, sewer

Bancroft’s community safety and well-being committee met on Dec. 20 to discuss the impact of the 53 per cent increase to water and wastewater rates that kicked in at the start of 2017 and whether to impose another five per cent increase in 2018. 

School cuts limiting opportunities for local students

When the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation learned of the Hastings Prince Edward District School Board’s decision to slash school budgets throughout the district by an average of 30 per cent in September, OSSTF president Scott Marshall says they immediately had concerns. Since taking effect at the start of the school year, the cuts have negatively affected students and teachers, he said. 

