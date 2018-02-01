Headline News

HPEPH prepares for marijuana

February 1, 2018

By Nate Smelle

As the promise of legalized marijuana in Canada transitions from a pipe dream to a reality, public health units across the province are taking steps to ensure that it is done responsibly. With legalization expected to take effect on July 1, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health program manager, Roberto Almeida has been busy keeping up with the numerous evolving regulations. As it stands, he said public health units across the province will be enforcing the medical marijuana restrictions, while the police enforce recreational regulations. To prepare communities in the area, Almeida said public health will be meeting with municipalities to see whether they intend to strengthen their smoke-free bylaws to include medical marijuana.

According to the draft regulations, Almeida said medical marijuana smokers will be able to light up anywhere tobacco smokers are permitted to do so. The same proposed regulations will limit recreational marijuana smokers to residences. It is with this aspect of the regulations that Almeida identifies some of the wrinkles with the process of legalization that still need to be worked out. For instance, he acknowledged that the rights of tenants and landlords need to be addressed on several levels before the launch of legal marijuana this summer. In response, Almeida said public health plans to meet with landlords this March to speak with them about how to deal with the potential of tenants smoking marijuana in rental units.

“When it comes to smoking medical cannabis, rental properties are more of a grey area at the moment,” Roberto said.

“The concern is that someone will light up in their unit and then it will drift into other units, and someone will be exposed to secondhand marijuana smoke the way they would be exposed to tobacco smoke. There’s also the issue of home cultivation. Ontario will allow up to each household up to four marijuana plants, but were not sure whether landlords have the right to say it’s not allowed in their unit.”

Because marijuana users renting a space could potentially be prohibited from using or growing marijuana by their landlord, the province is looking at ways to avoid a problem. Almeida explained that because in Ontario the sale and distribution of marijuana is to be regulated by the provincial government; and therefore, people will only be able to purchase legal marijuana in government stores, one amendment to the legislation that is being looked at by the Ministry of the Attorney General is allowing the creation of marijuana consumption lounges similar to the “coffee shops” in Amsterdam. Highlighting that Canada already has one of the highest rates of marijuana use in the world, Almeida said public health is concerned that these type of lounges, could inspire more people to start using marijuana. Another idea under consideration by MAG, he said is the designation of outdoor marijuana smoking areas outside apartment buildings and condominiums. Almeida believes this will help address the issue multi-tenant dwellings by preventing secondhand marijuana smoke from drifting into neighbouring units. With changes to the regulations that come with legalization arriving on a daily basis, Almeida said public health has been consulting with its own lawyer, as well as other legal counsel from the other agencies involved in the process to see what more can be done. In the months leading up to legalization, he said the health unit will be engaging in a public education campaign through social media and radio to inform people where medical marijuana can be used, and ways for individuals to prove to enforcement that they are medical users.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

HPEPH prepares for marijuana

As the promise of legalized marijuana in Canada transitions from a pipe dream to a reality, public health units across the province are taking steps to ensure that it is done responsibly. With legalization expected to take effect on July 1, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health program manager, Roberto Almeida has been busy keeping up with the numerous evolving regulations. As it stands, he said public health units across the province will be enforcing the medical marijuana restrictions, while the police enforce recreational regulations. To prepare communities in the area, Almeida said public health will be meeting with municipalities to see whether they intend to strengthen their smoke-free bylaws to include medical marijuana.

Children’s services explores fee increases

North Hastings Children’s Services’ executive director says the organization has to increase its revenue by $100,000 in two years and there’s no way to do so without increasing its child care rates.

Bancroft water and wastewater committee recommends 2.5 per cent rate increase

About 15 Bancroft residents came out the Jan. 17 water and wastewater committee meeting to hear the town’s plans to raise water and wastewater rates in 2018. Mayor Paul Jenkins stepped in to chair the meeting after former chair Councillor Bill Kilpatrick handed in his resignation at the last council meeting on Jan. 9. With only two members of council composing the committee, Jenkins and Councillor Mary Kavanagh, Councillor Wayne Wiggins sat in to observe the proceedings. During the meeting, Jenkins, Kavanagh and CAO Hazel Lambe shared the history of the water and wastewater issue.

Area libraries discussing what went wrong

Back-to-back-to-back resignations by North Hastings library CEOs have left the community wondering how it can better support its libraries. To do that, it first has to ask what factors contribute to the area’s high turnover rate and how best to address them.

Council considers safety regulations after rally

On Jan. 9 some 50 Bancroft residents, including members of the Gnomes for Social Justice and Equality, entered a closed session of council at the Club 580 and refused to leave. Since then, Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins and CAO Hazel Lambe have been reviewing the town’s and the province’s policies and procedures to ensure the safety of council members and staff.

Library union proposed for area

Three North Hastings library CEO resignations in rapid succession have brought rural public libraries — and the way they’re run — to the forefront of the community consciousness. Especially when, as Southern Ontario Library Service CEO Barbara Franchetto tells Bancroft This Week, the high turnover rate is not common in the industry generally.

Frigid winter triggers call for shelters

Concerns are being raised for North Hastings’s most vulnerable residents as the second half of winter 2017-’18  holds nothing back.

Hydro remains a pressing issue heading into 2018

Ever since Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Ontario Liberals decided to sell Hydro One, people across the province have been struggling to keep their lights on. Finally caving to the loudening public opposition, the government announced last spring that they would be reducing residential hydro bills by an average of 25 per cent. 

Increase possible for water, sewer

Bancroft’s community safety and well-being committee met on Dec. 20 to discuss the impact of the 53 per cent increase to water and wastewater rates that kicked in at the start of 2017 and whether to impose another five per cent increase in 2018. 

School cuts limiting opportunities for local students

When the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation learned of the Hastings Prince Edward District School Board’s decision to slash school budgets throughout the district by an average of 30 per cent in September, OSSTF president Scott Marshall says they immediately had concerns. Since taking effect at the start of the school year, the cuts have negatively affected students and teachers, he said. 

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support