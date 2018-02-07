Headline News

New fire training comes to Wollaston

February 7, 2018

By Jim Eadie

Wollaston Township is off and running with a brand new training module for its fire department volunteers. They’re also sharing their efforts with Limerick and Faraday Townships.

Wollaston interim fire chief Jason Post says the first training session of 20 firefighters was a success. It’s tailored to help volunteer firefighters develop skills specific to what’s expected of them in rural fire services. It’s one of many steps Wollaston Township is taking as it rebuilds its fire services. 

Conflict between the fire service’s volunteers and members of council resulted in resignations in 2016 and 2017. Wollaston council looked to consultant Dan Koroscil to address how to move forward with rebuilding the fire department.

Koroscil retired after 40 years in the fire service including 25 years as services adviser with the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal. He’s worked with council over the past year to finish a complete review and update of almost non-existent bylaws governing the fire service.

Council was told at the time that it was important to establish exactly what the core services expected to be delivered by the fire service were and then train the members to that standard. They were told to clearly tell the public what is and is not expected of the fire service.

For example, if the fire service is expected to do medical assist calls, a training standard for CPR and first aid should be set, and met. Currently, firefighters are only asked to do exterior fire suppression and not entry into burning buildings. This is the case with most small rural fire services.

The problem that has always existed for small departments is training at a fire college for volunteers is very hard to schedule. It’s also expensive and provides training far above what volunteers are expected to do in a rural service. This was the source of some of the conflict in Wollaston in 2016.

Post said the need for a volunteer and rural specific training program became apparent. 

“We can train people to do exactly what it is they are being asked to do here at home,” said Post. “We don’t have one fire hydrant in any of our municipalities for example, we don’t need that training.”

The Wollaston program is based on the training model for firefighters in the British Columbia, where skills are attained at the basic level in smaller steps and there is certification on the successful completion of each step.

The Wollaston model establishes the knowledge and skills required for volunteers. Once they fulfill them, they’re certified within the department.

Koroscil also noted in his report to council that skills and knowledge should be reviewed and documented regularly for each firefighter, to keep the standards high within the department.

“Let’s be an efficient, effective and professional fire service,” said Koroscil. “Professionalism is an attitude.  A well run, well oiled machine is attractive … the professionalism factor goes up … and recruiting becomes easier.”

In addition to the new training, Wollaston has an enlarged fire prevention program, utilizing volunteers who do not wish to be firefighters.

Post noted prevention is one of the main pillars of any successful fire department.

“As much as we would like to, we will not be rushing to fires to save people,” he said. “Like most small departments, we are not trained or equipped to enter burning buildings and do rescue work… We won’t get there in time anyway…”

He stressed the importance of commitment to fire safety in the home or business as that’s what really save lives.

“It is very important to have smoke detectors, and CO2 detectors in your home, and then know exactly what you are going to do if one goes off.  People need to know that … there is a false sense of security.”

Wollaston education/prevention officers are happy to come to help answer questions, conduct an inspection, and talk about escape plans and can be contacted by calling the Wollaston Township office.

“I am very happy where we are at,” said Post. “We have great morale, and new recruits. I am very proud of that.”

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

New fire training comes to Wollaston

Wollaston Township is off and running with a brand new training module for its fire department volunteers. They’re also sharing their efforts with Limerick and Faraday Townships.

HPEPH prepares for marijuana

As the promise of legalized marijuana in Canada transitions from a pipe dream to a reality, public health units across the province are taking steps to ensure that it is done responsibly. With legalization expected to take effect on July 1, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health program manager, Roberto Almeida has been busy keeping up with the numerous evolving regulations. As it stands, he said public health units across the province will be enforcing the medical marijuana restrictions, while the police enforce recreational regulations. To prepare communities in the area, Almeida said public health will be meeting with municipalities to see whether they intend to strengthen their smoke-free bylaws to include medical marijuana.

Children’s services explores fee increases

North Hastings Children’s Services’ executive director says the organization has to increase its revenue by $100,000 in two years and there’s no way to do so without increasing its child care rates.

Bancroft water and wastewater committee recommends 2.5 per cent rate increase

About 15 Bancroft residents came out the Jan. 17 water and wastewater committee meeting to hear the town’s plans to raise water and wastewater rates in 2018. Mayor Paul Jenkins stepped in to chair the meeting after former chair Councillor Bill Kilpatrick handed in his resignation at the last council meeting on Jan. 9. With only two members of council composing the committee, Jenkins and Councillor Mary Kavanagh, Councillor Wayne Wiggins sat in to observe the proceedings. During the meeting, Jenkins, Kavanagh and CAO Hazel Lambe shared the history of the water and wastewater issue.

Area libraries discussing what went wrong

Back-to-back-to-back resignations by North Hastings library CEOs have left the community wondering how it can better support its libraries. To do that, it first has to ask what factors contribute to the area’s high turnover rate and how best to address them.

Council considers safety regulations after rally

On Jan. 9 some 50 Bancroft residents, including members of the Gnomes for Social Justice and Equality, entered a closed session of council at the Club 580 and refused to leave. Since then, Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins and CAO Hazel Lambe have been reviewing the town’s and the province’s policies and procedures to ensure the safety of council members and staff.

Library union proposed for area

Three North Hastings library CEO resignations in rapid succession have brought rural public libraries — and the way they’re run — to the forefront of the community consciousness. Especially when, as Southern Ontario Library Service CEO Barbara Franchetto tells Bancroft This Week, the high turnover rate is not common in the industry generally.

Frigid winter triggers call for shelters

Concerns are being raised for North Hastings’s most vulnerable residents as the second half of winter 2017-’18  holds nothing back.

Hydro remains a pressing issue heading into 2018

Ever since Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Ontario Liberals decided to sell Hydro One, people across the province have been struggling to keep their lights on. Finally caving to the loudening public opposition, the government announced last spring that they would be reducing residential hydro bills by an average of 25 per cent. 

Increase possible for water, sewer

Bancroft’s community safety and well-being committee met on Dec. 20 to discuss the impact of the 53 per cent increase to water and wastewater rates that kicked in at the start of 2017 and whether to impose another five per cent increase in 2018. 

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support