Consolidated services contact sheet coming soon

February 7, 2018

Draft of the “one stop shop” services contact pamphlet being developed by community wellness organizations for North Hastings residents. / SUBMITTED

By Sarah Sobanski

Bancroft residents should keep their eye out for an local services contact pamphlet in their tax bills, says chair of the Bancroft Area Support Team and supervisor for Bancroft’s community and human services office Andra Kauffeldt.

A Bancroft community safety and well-being committee initiative will consolidate local service numbers to one place for North Hastings residents. These can include when and how to contact public works, social services, emergency services and/or community organizations.

“What always happens is something happens and nobody knows who they’re supposed to contact,” said Kauffeldt. “You end up getting, ‘Well, we’ll phone the police.’ The police get called for… garbage in the park, or how the road conditions are or all kinds of things that are not police matters or business at all — but nobody knows who they’re supposed to call.”

The first draft of the one page pamphlet was presented to the committee Jan. 31. It was developed in partnership with Bancroft OPP, North Hastings Children’s Services and Hastings County.

The initiative was sparked late last year so town staff would have a “one stop shop” to refer to, to direct residents to services, Kauffeldt explained. 

“We didn’t want it to be a directory assistance book because we all have those and they’re too big, and there’s too much information, and no one knows where to find anything,” she said.

The first draft is now being corrected and fine-tuned following recommendations from the committee. Kauffeldt said once it is finalized for Bancroft it could be modified to be sent out by other municipalities as well.

“Our goal really is that this would be printed and put in everybody’s tax bills so that everybody gets this resource,” she said.

“We could customize the backside to represent what the biggest needs are for each individual municipality. But ultimately it would be up to them to do that we just wanted to be able to provide the catalyst and the footprint.”

         

Public board testing faster internet for students

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board is improving internet speeds for its students... AND LATER: HPEDSB and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health have partnered to bring Naloxone kits to area secondary schools.

New fire training comes to Wollaston

Wollaston Township is off and running with a brand new training module for its fire department volunteers. They’re also sharing their efforts with Limerick and Faraday Townships.

HPEPH prepares for marijuana

As the promise of legalized marijuana in Canada transitions from a pipe dream to a reality, public health units across the province are taking steps to ensure that it is done responsibly. With legalization expected to take effect on July 1, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health program manager, Roberto Almeida has been busy keeping up with the numerous evolving regulations. As it stands, he said public health units across the province will be enforcing the medical marijuana restrictions, while the police enforce recreational regulations. To prepare communities in the area, Almeida said public health will be meeting with municipalities to see whether they intend to strengthen their smoke-free bylaws to include medical marijuana.

Children’s services explores fee increases

North Hastings Children’s Services’ executive director says the organization has to increase its revenue by $100,000 in two years and there’s no way to do so without increasing its child care rates.

Bancroft water and wastewater committee recommends 2.5 per cent rate increase

About 15 Bancroft residents came out the Jan. 17 water and wastewater committee meeting to hear the town’s plans to raise water and wastewater rates in 2018. Mayor Paul Jenkins stepped in to chair the meeting after former chair Councillor Bill Kilpatrick handed in his resignation at the last council meeting on Jan. 9. With only two members of council composing the committee, Jenkins and Councillor Mary Kavanagh, Councillor Wayne Wiggins sat in to observe the proceedings. During the meeting, Jenkins, Kavanagh and CAO Hazel Lambe shared the history of the water and wastewater issue.

Area libraries discussing what went wrong

Back-to-back-to-back resignations by North Hastings library CEOs have left the community wondering how it can better support its libraries. To do that, it first has to ask what factors contribute to the area’s high turnover rate and how best to address them.

Council considers safety regulations after rally

On Jan. 9 some 50 Bancroft residents, including members of the Gnomes for Social Justice and Equality, entered a closed session of council at the Club 580 and refused to leave. Since then, Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins and CAO Hazel Lambe have been reviewing the town’s and the province’s policies and procedures to ensure the safety of council members and staff.

Library union proposed for area

Three North Hastings library CEO resignations in rapid succession have brought rural public libraries — and the way they’re run — to the forefront of the community consciousness. Especially when, as Southern Ontario Library Service CEO Barbara Franchetto tells Bancroft This Week, the high turnover rate is not common in the industry generally.

Frigid winter triggers call for shelters

Concerns are being raised for North Hastings’s most vulnerable residents as the second half of winter 2017-’18  holds nothing back.

Hydro remains a pressing issue heading into 2018

Ever since Premier Kathleen Wynne and the Ontario Liberals decided to sell Hydro One, people across the province have been struggling to keep their lights on. Finally caving to the loudening public opposition, the government announced last spring that they would be reducing residential hydro bills by an average of 25 per cent. 

