Commentary

It’s playoff season for Bancroft hockey

February 7, 2018

By Sarah Sobanski

Bancroft Jets from atoms to midgets teams are on their way to or already deep into their playoff and playdown series. That makes this second paper of the month an excellent time to talk about hockey etiquette.

Here at the Bancroft This Week office everyone has a hockey history. Our graphic designer Alex Banelopoulos plays on both a competitive and beer league team. In our ads department both Melissa Armstrong and Tim Jenkins are hockey parents. I played from eight to 18 — I miss it dearly.

Together we agree there are some definite unwritten rules to hockey:

Die on the bench, not on the ice. If it’s playoff time, more than ever, you go hard or you go home. There’s no time for you to lay around on the ice and sop up everyone’s game time momentum. Unless you’re dying, get up, get off and get a fresh set of legs in the game. And please, don’t limp off if you hurt your arm… Let’s keep the dreaded one-leg-pushing to a minimum.

Applaud someone for getting up when injured. In the same breath, it takes a lot of courage to get up when you’re winded from taking a puck to the gut or confused from a slap shot to the helmet. Kick the boards, pound your stick on the ice or bring your hands together for someone making the effort to get out of the way of the game when they’re down for the count.

Hard down, hard back. Your legs might be jelly by the end of your shift, but you make sure you don’t dawdle when you’re getting off the ice. Odds are one of your teammates is champing at the bit, ready to take your place and get into the action. As soon as you hit the ice give it your all until you get off again.

Leave it on the ice. Things can get heated in the playoffs. Everyone played hard to get there and everyone wants to win — but not everyone can. Add a referee who isn’t making the calls you think he or she should be and a scrimmage easily turns into an all out war. No one will fault you for fighting your hardest, even if that means going a little hockey crazy. That being said, don’t ask the defenceman who crosschecked you to meet you outside. Chalk it up to heat of the moment and always shake hands.

Pass the puck. It’s OK to be an all-star, not so much a puck hog. Remember your team has worked just as hard as you for that playoff spot. More than one game has been lost because a player couldn’t share the glory of a goal. Always play for the team.

Don’t cherry pick. As a former defenceman, I implore you, don’t hang out by the opposing team’s blue line when the play is in your end. Cherry picking forces both teams to play four on four because the defenceman has to look after whoever thought it was a good idea to watch the puck and wait for a possible icing dump. If you’re watching the puck you’re better off on the bench. Get back and help set up the play to get it out of your end.

Nobody likes that parent. You’re passionate, what can you say. Still, if the referee has to kick you out for yelling profanities you probably went too far. It happens, but don’t hold up the game and argue. Just go watch from the lobby, or better, save it during the game for beer banter later.

Remember to send us your hockey stories and photos so we can get them into our Hockey Highlights. Best of luck from everyone here at the This Week to every Bancroft team. Keep your sticks on the ice!

         

Town kicks off composite correction program

The town held a meeting on Feb. 5 to announce the launch of the first phase of its composite correction program. Over the week, a committee of consultants and town staff conducted a comprehensive performance evaluation of Bancroft’s wastewater system. Focusing on the operation, maintenance, administration, and design of the plant, the intent of the study was to find ways to make the wastewater system more efficient.

Public board testing faster internet for students

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board is improving internet speeds for its students... AND LATER: HPEDSB and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health have partnered to bring Naloxone kits to area secondary schools.

New fire training comes to Wollaston

Wollaston Township is off and running with a brand new training module for its fire department volunteers. They’re also sharing their efforts with Limerick and Faraday Townships.

HPEPH prepares for marijuana

As the promise of legalized marijuana in Canada transitions from a pipe dream to a reality, public health units across the province are taking steps to ensure that it is done responsibly. With legalization expected to take effect on July 1, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health program manager, Roberto Almeida has been busy keeping up with the numerous evolving regulations. As it stands, he said public health units across the province will be enforcing the medical marijuana restrictions, while the police enforce recreational regulations. To prepare communities in the area, Almeida said public health will be meeting with municipalities to see whether they intend to strengthen their smoke-free bylaws to include medical marijuana.

Children’s services explores fee increases

North Hastings Children’s Services’ executive director says the organization has to increase its revenue by $100,000 in two years and there’s no way to do so without increasing its child care rates.

Bancroft water and wastewater committee recommends 2.5 per cent rate increase

About 15 Bancroft residents came out the Jan. 17 water and wastewater committee meeting to hear the town’s plans to raise water and wastewater rates in 2018. Mayor Paul Jenkins stepped in to chair the meeting after former chair Councillor Bill Kilpatrick handed in his resignation at the last council meeting on Jan. 9. With only two members of council composing the committee, Jenkins and Councillor Mary Kavanagh, Councillor Wayne Wiggins sat in to observe the proceedings. During the meeting, Jenkins, Kavanagh and CAO Hazel Lambe shared the history of the water and wastewater issue.

Area libraries discussing what went wrong

Back-to-back-to-back resignations by North Hastings library CEOs have left the community wondering how it can better support its libraries. To do that, it first has to ask what factors contribute to the area’s high turnover rate and how best to address them.

Council considers safety regulations after rally

On Jan. 9 some 50 Bancroft residents, including members of the Gnomes for Social Justice and Equality, entered a closed session of council at the Club 580 and refused to leave. Since then, Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins and CAO Hazel Lambe have been reviewing the town’s and the province’s policies and procedures to ensure the safety of council members and staff.

Library union proposed for area

Three North Hastings library CEO resignations in rapid succession have brought rural public libraries — and the way they’re run — to the forefront of the community consciousness. Especially when, as Southern Ontario Library Service CEO Barbara Franchetto tells Bancroft This Week, the high turnover rate is not common in the industry generally.

Frigid winter triggers call for shelters

Concerns are being raised for North Hastings’s most vulnerable residents as the second half of winter 2017-’18  holds nothing back.

