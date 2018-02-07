Letters

Response: ‘The great water and sewer debate’

February 7, 2018

To the Editor,

I am writing in response to the letter to the editor in the Jan. 12, 2018 edition of Bancroft This Week entitled “The great water and sewer debate.” I felt the need to clarify the County of Hastings’s roles and responsibilities as they pertain to municipal services.

The county, as the upper tier municipality and the provincially appointed Consolidated Municipal Services Manager (CMSM), is responsible to provide the following services to our 14 member municipalities and the separated cities of Belleville and Quinte West:

  • Land ambulance
  • Ontario Works
  • Children’s Services
  • Housing services
  • Long-term Care (homes located in Belleville and Bancroft)
  • Planning and economic development services

Funding for these services is provided through the provincial government and the county levy to member municipalities. The provision of such services as roads, water and wastewater services are the responsibilities of the local municipality and are funded directly by the ratepayers through their property taxes or user fees depending upon the local service in question. In the case of water and wastewater, the general principle for assessing a user charge is that those who get the benefit of the service pay on the basis of how much they use or in some cases on a flat rate.

While the county does not have any role in the town’s water system operation our community and human services department does assist eligible residents with temporary financial relief assistance for any household expenses that present a short term barrier to their health and well-being, either by self-referral or indirectly through other third party agency referrals such as North Hastings Community Trust.

Some eligible expenses include food security, rent, heat or utility arrears. To apply or request further program information residents are encouraged to call Hastings County’s toll-free number 1-866-414-0300.

Jim Pine

CAO, Hastings County

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Town kicks off composite correction program

The town held a meeting on Feb. 5 to announce the launch of the first phase of its composite correction program. Over the week, a committee of consultants and town staff conducted a comprehensive performance evaluation of Bancroft’s wastewater system. Focusing on the operation, maintenance, administration, and design of the plant, the intent of the study was to find ways to make the wastewater system more efficient.

Public board testing faster internet for students

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board is improving internet speeds for its students... AND LATER: HPEDSB and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health have partnered to bring Naloxone kits to area secondary schools.

New fire training comes to Wollaston

Wollaston Township is off and running with a brand new training module for its fire department volunteers. They’re also sharing their efforts with Limerick and Faraday Townships.

HPEPH prepares for marijuana

As the promise of legalized marijuana in Canada transitions from a pipe dream to a reality, public health units across the province are taking steps to ensure that it is done responsibly. With legalization expected to take effect on July 1, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health program manager, Roberto Almeida has been busy keeping up with the numerous evolving regulations. As it stands, he said public health units across the province will be enforcing the medical marijuana restrictions, while the police enforce recreational regulations. To prepare communities in the area, Almeida said public health will be meeting with municipalities to see whether they intend to strengthen their smoke-free bylaws to include medical marijuana.

Children’s services explores fee increases

North Hastings Children’s Services’ executive director says the organization has to increase its revenue by $100,000 in two years and there’s no way to do so without increasing its child care rates.

Bancroft water and wastewater committee recommends 2.5 per cent rate increase

About 15 Bancroft residents came out the Jan. 17 water and wastewater committee meeting to hear the town’s plans to raise water and wastewater rates in 2018. Mayor Paul Jenkins stepped in to chair the meeting after former chair Councillor Bill Kilpatrick handed in his resignation at the last council meeting on Jan. 9. With only two members of council composing the committee, Jenkins and Councillor Mary Kavanagh, Councillor Wayne Wiggins sat in to observe the proceedings. During the meeting, Jenkins, Kavanagh and CAO Hazel Lambe shared the history of the water and wastewater issue.

Area libraries discussing what went wrong

Back-to-back-to-back resignations by North Hastings library CEOs have left the community wondering how it can better support its libraries. To do that, it first has to ask what factors contribute to the area’s high turnover rate and how best to address them.

Council considers safety regulations after rally

On Jan. 9 some 50 Bancroft residents, including members of the Gnomes for Social Justice and Equality, entered a closed session of council at the Club 580 and refused to leave. Since then, Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins and CAO Hazel Lambe have been reviewing the town’s and the province’s policies and procedures to ensure the safety of council members and staff.

Library union proposed for area

Three North Hastings library CEO resignations in rapid succession have brought rural public libraries — and the way they’re run — to the forefront of the community consciousness. Especially when, as Southern Ontario Library Service CEO Barbara Franchetto tells Bancroft This Week, the high turnover rate is not common in the industry generally.

Frigid winter triggers call for shelters

Concerns are being raised for North Hastings’s most vulnerable residents as the second half of winter 2017-’18  holds nothing back.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support