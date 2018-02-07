Response: ‘The great water and sewer debate’

The town held a meeting on Feb. 5 to announce the launch of the first phase of its composite correction program. Over the week, a committee of consultants and town staff conducted a comprehensive performance evaluation of Bancroft’s wastewater system. Focusing on the operation, maintenance, administration, and design of the plant, the intent of the study was to find ways to make the wastewater system more efficient.

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board is improving internet speeds for its students... AND LATER: HPEDSB and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health have partnered to bring Naloxone kits to area secondary schools.

Wollaston Township is off and running with a brand new training module for its fire department volunteers. They’re also sharing their efforts with Limerick and Faraday Townships.

As the promise of legalized marijuana in Canada transitions from a pipe dream to a reality, public health units across the province are taking steps to ensure that it is done responsibly. With legalization expected to take effect on July 1, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health program manager, Roberto Almeida has been busy keeping up with the numerous evolving regulations. As it stands, he said public health units across the province will be enforcing the medical marijuana restrictions, while the police enforce recreational regulations. To prepare communities in the area, Almeida said public health will be meeting with municipalities to see whether they intend to strengthen their smoke-free bylaws to include medical marijuana.

North Hastings Children’s Services’ executive director says the organization has to increase its revenue by $100,000 in two years and there’s no way to do so without increasing its child care rates.

About 15 Bancroft residents came out the Jan. 17 water and wastewater committee meeting to hear the town’s plans to raise water and wastewater rates in 2018. Mayor Paul Jenkins stepped in to chair the meeting after former chair Councillor Bill Kilpatrick handed in his resignation at the last council meeting on Jan. 9. With only two members of council composing the committee, Jenkins and Councillor Mary Kavanagh, Councillor Wayne Wiggins sat in to observe the proceedings. During the meeting, Jenkins, Kavanagh and CAO Hazel Lambe shared the history of the water and wastewater issue.

Back-to-back-to-back resignations by North Hastings library CEOs have left the community wondering how it can better support its libraries. To do that, it first has to ask what factors contribute to the area’s high turnover rate and how best to address them.

On Jan. 9 some 50 Bancroft residents, including members of the Gnomes for Social Justice and Equality, entered a closed session of council at the Club 580 and refused to leave. Since then, Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins and CAO Hazel Lambe have been reviewing the town’s and the province’s policies and procedures to ensure the safety of council members and staff.

Three North Hastings library CEO resignations in rapid succession have brought rural public libraries — and the way they’re run — to the forefront of the community consciousness. Especially when, as Southern Ontario Library Service CEO Barbara Franchetto tells Bancroft This Week, the high turnover rate is not common in the industry generally.

Concerns are being raised for North Hastings’s most vulnerable residents as the second half of winter 2017-’18 holds nothing back.