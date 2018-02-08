Headline News

Hastings Highlands investigating OMB costs

February 8, 2018

Members of Hastings Highlands council discuss a motion for staff to report what the municipality’s November Ontario Municipal Board hearing cost ratepayers Feb. 7. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

By Sarah Sobanski

Hastings Highlands ratepayers will soon know what the municipality’s Ontario Municipal Board hearing cost them.

Hastings Highlands Councillor Tracy Hagar motioned for staff to prepare a report “indicat[ing] totals of what the appeal cost the municipality, including staff time” from its OMB hearing last November.

“I have had ratepayers wanting to know what this whole OMB hearing process cost the ratepayers of our municipality, therefore I am asking staff to come up with an amount dollar wise,” said Hagar.

The hearing was held after former Hastings Highlands mayor Brent Dalgleish appealed council’s decision to vote at-large instead of ward by ward for this year’s election. The OMB sided with the municipality.

Municipal CAO Pat Pilgrim said during discussion that it would be hard to quantify staff hours in the report.

“The hard costs we are aware of,” said Pilgrim. “In terms of staff costs any figure we could give you would be purely speculative. I know many days I spent a lot of hours but how much that cost is — I wouldn’t even hazard a guess.”

“I think it’s important that people know you spent a lot of hours on it. Also, I’m sure [deputy clerk] Suzanne [Huschilt] spent a lot of hours as well as [treasurer and deputy CAO] David [Stewart] as well on this,” said Hagar. “Even just knowing that it’s a lot of hours away from other daily needs of the municipality is very important for people to know.”

Councillor Hald Robinson agreed that people deserved to know the cost.

“What’s the use of us sitting around this council table if we’re going to be turned down at every decision. We’re in here to do the work of the ratepayers and to manage the affairs of the municipality so I think it’s no more than right that the people know what this appeal process has actually cost the municipality.”

Councillor Nancy Matheson noted it was within the rights of any ratepayer or agency to appeal a decision of council. She said that the report would shed a new light on that right and suggested it would make those who exercise it take it seriously.

Deputy Mayor Gregg Roberts said the municipality was responsible for costing ratepayers money as it made the decision to vote at-large — not Dalgleish or those who brought Hastings Highlands’s voter parity issues to council with a petition in December 2016.

“The only issue I have is of the inference of the way it’s come forward here with the case name,” said Roberts. The case name was made by the OMB and includes the appellant’s name.

“It started way prior to that with the decision being made by us… The name shouldn’t be in here. It’s an OMB hearing that is brought upon the municipality that we are ultimately the ones that ended [up] making a decision [bringing] the OMB. We cost the money as opposed to Dalgleish costing the money or whomever brought it forward costing the money. Ultimately it’s everybody’s responsibility, I just want to make that clear.”

The motion passed at the Feb. 7 meeting. The report will be brought back Feb. 21.

 

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Hastings Highlands investigating OMB costs

Hastings Highlands ratepayers will soon know what the municipality’s Ontario Municipal Board hearing cost them.

Town kicks off composite correction program

The town held a meeting on Feb. 5 to announce the launch of the first phase of its composite correction program. Over the week, a committee of consultants and town staff conducted a comprehensive performance evaluation of Bancroft’s wastewater system. Focusing on the operation, maintenance, administration, and design of the plant, the intent of the study was to find ways to make the wastewater system more efficient.

Public board testing faster internet for students

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board is improving internet speeds for its students... AND LATER: HPEDSB and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health have partnered to bring Naloxone kits to area secondary schools.

New fire training comes to Wollaston

Wollaston Township is off and running with a brand new training module for its fire department volunteers. They’re also sharing their efforts with Limerick and Faraday Townships.

HPEPH prepares for marijuana

As the promise of legalized marijuana in Canada transitions from a pipe dream to a reality, public health units across the province are taking steps to ensure that it is done responsibly. With legalization expected to take effect on July 1, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health program manager, Roberto Almeida has been busy keeping up with the numerous evolving regulations. As it stands, he said public health units across the province will be enforcing the medical marijuana restrictions, while the police enforce recreational regulations. To prepare communities in the area, Almeida said public health will be meeting with municipalities to see whether they intend to strengthen their smoke-free bylaws to include medical marijuana.

Children’s services explores fee increases

North Hastings Children’s Services’ executive director says the organization has to increase its revenue by $100,000 in two years and there’s no way to do so without increasing its child care rates.

Bancroft water and wastewater committee recommends 2.5 per cent rate increase

About 15 Bancroft residents came out the Jan. 17 water and wastewater committee meeting to hear the town’s plans to raise water and wastewater rates in 2018. Mayor Paul Jenkins stepped in to chair the meeting after former chair Councillor Bill Kilpatrick handed in his resignation at the last council meeting on Jan. 9. With only two members of council composing the committee, Jenkins and Councillor Mary Kavanagh, Councillor Wayne Wiggins sat in to observe the proceedings. During the meeting, Jenkins, Kavanagh and CAO Hazel Lambe shared the history of the water and wastewater issue.

Area libraries discussing what went wrong

Back-to-back-to-back resignations by North Hastings library CEOs have left the community wondering how it can better support its libraries. To do that, it first has to ask what factors contribute to the area’s high turnover rate and how best to address them.

Council considers safety regulations after rally

On Jan. 9 some 50 Bancroft residents, including members of the Gnomes for Social Justice and Equality, entered a closed session of council at the Club 580 and refused to leave. Since then, Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins and CAO Hazel Lambe have been reviewing the town’s and the province’s policies and procedures to ensure the safety of council members and staff.

Library union proposed for area

Three North Hastings library CEO resignations in rapid succession have brought rural public libraries — and the way they’re run — to the forefront of the community consciousness. Especially when, as Southern Ontario Library Service CEO Barbara Franchetto tells Bancroft This Week, the high turnover rate is not common in the industry generally.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support