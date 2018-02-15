Nate Smelle named Hastings-Lennox and Addington Ontario NDP candidate

February 15, 2018

Bancroft This Week’s own Nate Smelle takes a selfie with Oshawa’s NDP MPP Jennifer Rush and his supporters — many of which were from Bancroft — following his Ontario New Democratic Party candidate nomination Feb. 10. Smelle will run for Hastings-Lennox and Addington MPP in this year’s provincial election. / JIM EADIE Special to This Week

By Jim Eadie

Hastings-Lennox and Addington New Democratic Party riding association has selected their candidate for the upcoming provincial election. Bancroft This Week’s Nate Smelle was unanimously endorsed by the party faithful during an upbeat nomination meeting held at St. Peter’s Presbyterian Church in Madoc on Feb 10.

“An exceptional person,” said North Hastings resident Dianne Eastman who nominated Smelle from the floor. “A journalist, environmentalist, activist … could we do any better?”

Having only one nominee, the party rules require a vote be taken to be certain that the level of rank and file support for the candidate is more than 50 per cent, according to the meeting chairperson.

“I am honoured and humbled by your support, and the opportunity to become the NDP’s candidate for the riding of Hastings – Lennox and Addington,” Smelle told the gathering. “In the last 20 years in my opinion we have seen little significant change improving the quality of life in Ontario … especially rural Ontario.”

Smelle referred to the “continuous swapping out of leaders and governments at Queen’s Park.”

“I am not really a business as usual type of guy,” he said, as he referred to outstanding poverty, environmental, and in particular water issues.

“If you expect me to sit and watch the wage gap widen … I am not your guy. If you don’t want me to stand up for all Ontarians … I am not your guy. If you want to see people before profits … then I am the guy.”

Special guest speaker was Jennifer French MPP for Oshawa, current NDP critic for citizenship and immigration, and youth engagement.

“I am the only NDP member east of Toronto,” she said, “and it is about darn time I have some company at Queen’s Park!”

French touched on a list of NDP priorities including health care, long-term care, education, living wage, electricity prices, social services, and water management.

“In government we will do the work with optimism, enthusiasm, grace and conviction,” she said. “We are in it to win. The people of Ontario want a better Ontario, back to community, and shared priorities.”

Smelle concluded by reading a quote from Albert Einstein.

“The very definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

The Ontario provincial election date is June 7.