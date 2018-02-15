General News

Town hosts debrief after first phase of CCP

February 15, 2018

By Sarah Sobanski

Bancroft’s wastewater plant has received a clean bill of heath with regards to its operation after the first phase of the town’s composite correction program.

Over the course of the week of Feb. 5 the town and its CCP partners conducted a series of tests and reviews to collect data on the operations of the plant.

CEO and founder of Global Facilitation Inc. Gary Wheeler said in summary the plant ran an “excellent system” and had “adequate facilities” at the first phase’s debrief Feb. 9.

The priorities of the program model are to ensure it produces “good economical, effluent,” its operations run efficiently and it is “capable” in terms of design, administration and maintenance.

“This is just a benchmark for comparison,” said Councillor Mary Kavanagh during discussion of next steps, which include increasing the frequency of tests.

“The nice part about step two is that level of detail and that level of frequency in the tests themselves to get us to where we really need to be for making those bigger plant decisions,” said CAO Hazel Lambe.

The program is expected to wrap up in 2019.

“We’re happy that we have two winters” to research over as winters are the hardest on the plant, said Wheeler.

One issue that did come to light from data collection is a spike in flow capacity in May — something Wheeler suggested could come from the winter snowmelt.

“It really sounds like a lot of the strictly inflow that we’re having is mostly from the weather and stuff like that, so that answers a question that sort of hadn’t been answered before,” said attending North Hastings resident Wilma Brethour. “We were sort of led to believe that there was an infiltration type of thing that way.”

Two priorities for design moving forward are to improve process controllability and biosolids storage, which were described as “performance limiting factors.”

Lambe suggested if operations could be improved at the plant they might affect wastewater rates.

“What we’re looking at is efficiencies in the operations which certainly reflects high rates. If we can move where [the plant] is operating at right now… that would influence that cost,” said Lambe.

         

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Bancroft and Madaoc OPP amalgamation not currently tabled, says OPP

North Hastings has been abuzz with talk that the OPP is reviewing an amalgamation opportunity between its Bancroft and Madoc detachments, but a spokesperson for the OPP Eastern Regional Headquarters maintains amalgamation is “not on the table.”

Nate Smelle named Hastings-Lennox and Addington Ontario NDP candidate

“I am honoured and humbled by your support, and the opportunity to become the NDP’s candidate for the riding of Hastings – Lennox and Addington,” Nate Smelle told those gathered at the ONDP nomination . “In the last 20 years in my opinion we have seen little significant change improving the quality of life in Ontario … especially rural Ontario.”

Mauled deer found near Bird’s Creek Public School yard

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board says “student safety is a top priority” following suspicion that wolves are circling one of its school’s yards.

Hastings Highlands investigating OMB costs

Hastings Highlands ratepayers will soon know what the municipality’s Ontario Municipal Board hearing cost them.

Town kicks off composite correction program

The town held a meeting on Feb. 5 to announce the launch of the first phase of its composite correction program. Over the week, a committee of consultants and town staff conducted a comprehensive performance evaluation of Bancroft’s wastewater system. Focusing on the operation, maintenance, administration, and design of the plant, the intent of the study was to find ways to make the wastewater system more efficient.

Public board testing faster internet for students

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board is improving internet speeds for its students... AND LATER: HPEDSB and Hastings Prince Edward Public Health have partnered to bring Naloxone kits to area secondary schools.

New fire training comes to Wollaston

Wollaston Township is off and running with a brand new training module for its fire department volunteers. They’re also sharing their efforts with Limerick and Faraday Townships.

HPEPH prepares for marijuana

As the promise of legalized marijuana in Canada transitions from a pipe dream to a reality, public health units across the province are taking steps to ensure that it is done responsibly. With legalization expected to take effect on July 1, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health program manager, Roberto Almeida has been busy keeping up with the numerous evolving regulations. As it stands, he said public health units across the province will be enforcing the medical marijuana restrictions, while the police enforce recreational regulations. To prepare communities in the area, Almeida said public health will be meeting with municipalities to see whether they intend to strengthen their smoke-free bylaws to include medical marijuana.

Children’s services explores fee increases

North Hastings Children’s Services’ executive director says the organization has to increase its revenue by $100,000 in two years and there’s no way to do so without increasing its child care rates.

Bancroft water and wastewater committee recommends 2.5 per cent rate increase

About 15 Bancroft residents came out the Jan. 17 water and wastewater committee meeting to hear the town’s plans to raise water and wastewater rates in 2018. Mayor Paul Jenkins stepped in to chair the meeting after former chair Councillor Bill Kilpatrick handed in his resignation at the last council meeting on Jan. 9. With only two members of council composing the committee, Jenkins and Councillor Mary Kavanagh, Councillor Wayne Wiggins sat in to observe the proceedings. During the meeting, Jenkins, Kavanagh and CAO Hazel Lambe shared the history of the water and wastewater issue.

