Town hosts debrief after first phase of CCP

February 15, 2018

By Sarah Sobanski

Bancroft’s wastewater plant has received a clean bill of heath with regards to its operation after the first phase of the town’s composite correction program.

Over the course of the week of Feb. 5 the town and its CCP partners conducted a series of tests and reviews to collect data on the operations of the plant.

CEO and founder of Global Facilitation Inc. Gary Wheeler said in summary the plant ran an “excellent system” and had “adequate facilities” at the first phase’s debrief Feb. 9.

The priorities of the program model are to ensure it produces “good economical, effluent,” its operations run efficiently and it is “capable” in terms of design, administration and maintenance.

“This is just a benchmark for comparison,” said Councillor Mary Kavanagh during discussion of next steps, which include increasing the frequency of tests.

“The nice part about step two is that level of detail and that level of frequency in the tests themselves to get us to where we really need to be for making those bigger plant decisions,” said CAO Hazel Lambe.

The program is expected to wrap up in 2019.

“We’re happy that we have two winters” to research over as winters are the hardest on the plant, said Wheeler.

One issue that did come to light from data collection is a spike in flow capacity in May — something Wheeler suggested could come from the winter snowmelt.

“It really sounds like a lot of the strictly inflow that we’re having is mostly from the weather and stuff like that, so that answers a question that sort of hadn’t been answered before,” said attending North Hastings resident Wilma Brethour. “We were sort of led to believe that there was an infiltration type of thing that way.”

Two priorities for design moving forward are to improve process controllability and biosolids storage, which were described as “performance limiting factors.”

Lambe suggested if operations could be improved at the plant they might affect wastewater rates.

“What we’re looking at is efficiencies in the operations which certainly reflects high rates. If we can move where [the plant] is operating at right now… that would influence that cost,” said Lambe.