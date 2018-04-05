General News » Headline News » News

Stewardship council inaugurates youth council

April 5, 2018

From left, members of the Bancroft Area Youth Stewardship Council Rachel Ladouceur, 16, Carling Pepin, 16, Kelsey Dillabough, 16, Taylor Grosklag, 23, Mckyla Woodcox, 16 and Rena Foster, 15, at North Hastings Children’s Services March Break event March 16. The council helped attending children sort through what should and shouldn’t be out in nature using box diagrams filled with animal figurines and materials such as crumbled aluminum foil representing garbage.
/ SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

By Sarah Sobanski

Some young North Hastings environmentalists are being sculpted into successful stewards with the support of pros at the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council.

It all started when BASC chair Ian Hendry spoke to fellow directors Kelsey Dillabough, 16, and Taylor Grosklag, 23, to gather ideas to encourage young stewards and to get youth involved in the community. That’s when the pair teamed up to develop the Bancroft Area Youth Stewardship Council.

“The BAYSC is a group of students involved in community initiatives surrounding conservation and stewardship,” said Grosklag. “The goal is to express concerns and inform the public of all ages of ways to further prevent issues and promote education in environmental skills and studies.”

Having started in December 2017 with five members, including Grosklag and Dillabough, the council quickly grew to nine. It now includes North Hastings High School Grade 10 students Thomas Switzerland, Rachel Ladouceur, Mary Watt, Madison Peever, Mckyla Woodcox, Carling Pepin and Grade 9 student Rena Foster, as well as the two BASC directors.

“We are hoping this council brings youth the opportunity to explore stewardship and conservation, which may spark interest into careers. We think it’s very important that young people become involved and aware of the environment. We are tomorrow’s stewards,” said Dillabough.

With that in mind, the council has wasted no time in strategizing their first youth inspired initiative.

On March 13, Dillabough made a delegation to Bancroft council asking if it would give BAYSC $350 to rehabilitate a portion of the York River shoreline — between Bridge and Station Street. Now approved by council, the money will go to planting trees and shrubs along that stretch to support biodiversity in both the province and town.

Of course, it also has an aesthetic appeal, according to the delegation report. The “program provides trees and shrubs that have successfully naturalized shorelines in the Bancroft area including red oak, eastern red cedar, eastern red pine, white spruce, red pine, shoreline shrub bundles and highbush cranberry shrubs.”

“Kelsey was the one who came up with that idea,” BASC chair Ian Hendry told the paper when asked to discuss the area youth council. “She works at Stedman’s. She said she was just looking out the back window one day and it just looked drab and dreary to her. She just thought she could make it look better.”

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Hunters share new gun law concerns

The Bancroft District Fish and Game Protective Association has sent members’ thoughts on new gun legislation back to Ottawa with the area’s MP.

Stewardship council inaugurates youth council

From left, members of the Bancroft Area Youth Stewardship Council Rachel Ladouceur, 16, Carling Pepin, 16, Kelsey Dillabough, 16, Taylor Grosklag, 23, Mckyla Woodcox, 16 ...

County levy to municipalities for 2018 increases 1.8%

Hastings County council approved their 2018 operating budget at the March 29 meeting in Belleville. Sue Horwood, director of finances for Hastings County presented the $143.8 million budget that includes an increase in spending of $326,882 over 2017 figures. Horwood noted that this 2.37 per cent increase in spending was offset by assessment growth for Hastings County to the tune of $78,665, which reduces the actual increase in the levy to the municipalities to 1.80 per cent over last year.

Calling for nominations for 17th Great Place Awards

Do you know someone who contributes to the achievement and well-being of students at Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board? Consider nominating them for a Great Place Award. Great Place Awards are the highest recognition at HPEDSB. They honour and celebrate individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to student achievement and well-being. Nominations are accepted for students, employees, parents/guardians, volunteers and community partners — anyone who makes a positive difference in students’ educational experiences or lives. Past recipients have included students, school and education centre employees, community agency employees, police officers, parents and grandparents, service club members, school council members and volunteers.

Province announces new long-term care beds for Barry’s Bay

By Sarah Sobanski Valley Manor Nursing Home has been awarded six new long-term care beds by the province. Its CEO says they’ll be put to ...

Bancroft budget deliberations begin

During the March 28 special meeting, Bancroft council had their first peek at the draft of the 2018 budget drawn up by the municipal staff with directions from council. Treasurer Arthur Smith told council the proposal would result in a 3.66 per cent reduction in property taxes. This complies with the direction from council that the 2018 budget reflect a two per cent reduction in expenditures that relied on 2017 property taxation, alongside the anticipated 1.8 per cent increase in property tax assessment.

Clark Lake boat launch still not settled

Bancroft town council was called to a special meeting on March 28 to sort out several pressing issues, and to conduct an open session public meeting required by the Planning Act. The purpose of the open session was to gather information from citizens of the municipality regarding a proposed bylaw to prohibit boat launching from the current municipal land on Clark Lake at the second intake zone.

Community to Jam for Jesse

Maynoothians and community members from Hastings Highlands and surrounding area are coming together to help a local musician.

Hastings Highlands approves 2018 budget

Hastings Highlands ratepayers won’t see an increase in their municipal tax rate in 2018. 

Bancroft council will sit with ratepayers committee: councillor

Bancroft residents from all walks of life set aside their differences March 25 to support one woman who says she can’t be their voice anymore — not alone. The result is a new committee, supported by councillors, provincial candidates and ratepayers alike.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support