Update on potential ratepayers committee

April 11, 2018

To the Editor,

I want to thank everyone who took their time to come out on a snowy Tuesday evening because they are concerned about our communities and our people. The passion and conviction in the room was very inspiring. We all love Bancroft and we want it to be the town we know it can be. We want it affordable for all. We want everyone to feel like they have a voice in what is happening and that they are encouraged to give their ideas and input into the process.

From the amazing people who showed up, we did a quick check in with people to see what their major concerns were. Since we had about 26 people we decided that we could probably break into four groups to start addressing some of the issues that were identified.

Communications between the people and all levels of government were something that could/needs to be improved upon. At times there seems to be a real disconnect between the people and their elected representatives. We are looking for ways to make this better for all.

Taxes were another major concern. We know that we have one of the highest mill rates in the county and with about 17 per cent of our tax bills not being paid we need to find ways to improve the situation for all.

Water and sewer rates are a real concern for many. We know that about 10 per cent of our people are struggling to pay their bi-monthly bills and that three properties were disconnected in 2017.

We also know that around $24,000 in water and sewer bills were rolled onto people’s tax bills so we know that some of our people are really struggling with this issue. We need to make clean, safe water and sewers affordable for all.

Employment/economic development and our dump were also identified as concerns for many attending the meeting. Without jobs and employment opportunities we are fighting a losing battle to keep Bancroft affordable for all. We believe that there are opportunities that we as a community can help create. As our last major liquid asset, the dump is of major concern for many because we do not want to have it used for short-term gain and then end up with long-term pain. We need to keep this important asset for all.

There were also discussions regarding candidates for the municipal election this fall. If you are considering running for council this fall please plan to attend a Candidate Information Workshop at Dungannon Recreation Centre on Tuesday April 24, at 6:30 p.m. This is being hosted by Hastings County Clerks and Treasurers’ Association. No registration required.

If you are interested in joining our committees or have ideas or suggestions to help move our communities forward please connect with us. You can call or text Wilma at 613-334-7724 or email – wbrethour@hotmail.com. We are also on Facebook – Concerned Citizens of Bancroft & Dungannon.

Wilma Brethour

         

Hunters share new gun law concerns

The Bancroft District Fish and Game Protective Association has sent members’ thoughts on new gun legislation back to Ottawa with the area’s MP.

Stewardship council inaugurates youth council

From left, members of the Bancroft Area Youth Stewardship Council Rachel Ladouceur, 16, Carling Pepin, 16, Kelsey Dillabough, 16, Taylor Grosklag, 23, Mckyla Woodcox, 16 ...

County levy to municipalities for 2018 increases 1.8%

Hastings County council approved their 2018 operating budget at the March 29 meeting in Belleville. Sue Horwood, director of finances for Hastings County presented the $143.8 million budget that includes an increase in spending of $326,882 over 2017 figures. Horwood noted that this 2.37 per cent increase in spending was offset by assessment growth for Hastings County to the tune of $78,665, which reduces the actual increase in the levy to the municipalities to 1.80 per cent over last year.

Calling for nominations for 17th Great Place Awards

Do you know someone who contributes to the achievement and well-being of students at Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board? Consider nominating them for a Great Place Award. Great Place Awards are the highest recognition at HPEDSB. They honour and celebrate individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to student achievement and well-being. Nominations are accepted for students, employees, parents/guardians, volunteers and community partners — anyone who makes a positive difference in students’ educational experiences or lives. Past recipients have included students, school and education centre employees, community agency employees, police officers, parents and grandparents, service club members, school council members and volunteers.

Province announces new long-term care beds for Barry’s Bay

By Sarah Sobanski Valley Manor Nursing Home has been awarded six new long-term care beds by the province. Its CEO says they’ll be put to ...

Bancroft budget deliberations begin

During the March 28 special meeting, Bancroft council had their first peek at the draft of the 2018 budget drawn up by the municipal staff with directions from council. Treasurer Arthur Smith told council the proposal would result in a 3.66 per cent reduction in property taxes. This complies with the direction from council that the 2018 budget reflect a two per cent reduction in expenditures that relied on 2017 property taxation, alongside the anticipated 1.8 per cent increase in property tax assessment.

Clark Lake boat launch still not settled

Bancroft town council was called to a special meeting on March 28 to sort out several pressing issues, and to conduct an open session public meeting required by the Planning Act. The purpose of the open session was to gather information from citizens of the municipality regarding a proposed bylaw to prohibit boat launching from the current municipal land on Clark Lake at the second intake zone.

Community to Jam for Jesse

Maynoothians and community members from Hastings Highlands and surrounding area are coming together to help a local musician.

Hastings Highlands approves 2018 budget

Hastings Highlands ratepayers won’t see an increase in their municipal tax rate in 2018. 

Bancroft council will sit with ratepayers committee: councillor

Bancroft residents from all walks of life set aside their differences March 25 to support one woman who says she can’t be their voice anymore — not alone. The result is a new committee, supported by councillors, provincial candidates and ratepayers alike.

