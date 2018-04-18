General News

$60,000 to go towards education at York River

April 18, 2018

By Sarah Sobanski

York River Public School has received $60,000 in grants.

The first grant includes $10,000 from MusiCounts for the school’s instruments. Teacher Troy Thrower applied for the grant last fall.

Principal Marion Wilson said MusiCounts helps “support music education in schools.”

“Our instruments are older. We haven’t bought a new instrument in quite a while, so this is a huge bonus for us,” she said. “We are very fortunate that we have an instrumental music program for every student from Grade 5 up … Which is getting rarer and rarer these days.”

It also received two grants from the Ministry of Education. The Community-Connected Experiential Learning grant and Teacher Learning and Leadership Program grant.

The first was applied for by teachers Sarah Vance and Mary Anne Hicks. It will bring $20,000 to the school.

“It was to connect our children to experiential learning opportunities with an Aboriginal perspective,” said Wilson. “As a result of that grant, each of our classrooms are going to be able to experience at least two experiential learning opportunities.”

Wilson said these could include going to the Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough, field trips to Algonquin Park and/or visits from elders of the Golden Lake Omàmiwinini Pimàdjwowin Algonquin Way Cultural Centre.

“They do a lot of work in the local schools up there. A lot of the work they do with the kids is connected with numeracy, which we know is a huge focus across the province,” said Wilson. “They use beading opportunities to make that connection, not just culturally but numeracy based.”

The Teacher Learning and Leadership Program grant was submitted by a group of teachers also led by Vance and Hicks. It adds up to $30,000.

The grant will be used for teachers to expand their knowledge of coding and then teach it to students in all grades.

“We also have money for devices, things like LEGO, robotics … There’s also a number of devices that we’re going to purchase that can be used in classrooms for coding,” said Wilson. “We know that coding is a very sought after skill and we especially want to address gender based gaps.”

“Through hands-on experiences, we’re not only engaging students who traditionally don’t perform well [with] paper and pencil, but we are also addressing that it opens up the whole idea of technology and the STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] to female students as well as male students,” she added.

Wilson called her staff dedicated. She said they were “always looking out for proposal applications that would result in funding for opportunities our kids would otherwise not have.”

“The staff was very dedicated in this. They put a lot of time into these applications. It’s never an easy process so I am incredibly grateful for a tremendous staff and our kids are the benefit as we work with our students to make them globally minded citizens,” she said.

“It’s these experiences that take them beyond the borders of Bancroft.”

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Boat launch shut down for now

Bancroftians can’t launch their boats on Clark Lake anymore — at least not from municipal property. LATER: Council requests to be notified about development in Bird’s Creek & Response to fire shows strength of community & Love locks tradition coming to Bancroft

NHCS hears from parents, raises rates

At its annual general meeting April 11, Anderson said the children’s services has decided to target 50 per cent of what it needs to balance the salary increases. It’s increased its membership rate, its child care rates and budgeted what would normally go into its reserves to increased costs instead.

Hunters share new gun law concerns

The Bancroft District Fish and Game Protective Association has sent members’ thoughts on new gun legislation back to Ottawa with the area’s MP.

Stewardship council inaugurates youth council

From left, members of the Bancroft Area Youth Stewardship Council Rachel Ladouceur, 16, Carling Pepin, 16, Kelsey Dillabough, 16, Taylor Grosklag, 23, Mckyla Woodcox, 16 ...

County levy to municipalities for 2018 increases 1.8%

Hastings County council approved their 2018 operating budget at the March 29 meeting in Belleville. Sue Horwood, director of finances for Hastings County presented the $143.8 million budget that includes an increase in spending of $326,882 over 2017 figures. Horwood noted that this 2.37 per cent increase in spending was offset by assessment growth for Hastings County to the tune of $78,665, which reduces the actual increase in the levy to the municipalities to 1.80 per cent over last year.

Calling for nominations for 17th Great Place Awards

Do you know someone who contributes to the achievement and well-being of students at Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board? Consider nominating them for a Great Place Award. Great Place Awards are the highest recognition at HPEDSB. They honour and celebrate individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to student achievement and well-being. Nominations are accepted for students, employees, parents/guardians, volunteers and community partners — anyone who makes a positive difference in students’ educational experiences or lives. Past recipients have included students, school and education centre employees, community agency employees, police officers, parents and grandparents, service club members, school council members and volunteers.

Province announces new long-term care beds for Barry’s Bay

By Sarah Sobanski Valley Manor Nursing Home has been awarded six new long-term care beds by the province. Its CEO says they’ll be put to ...

Bancroft budget deliberations begin

During the March 28 special meeting, Bancroft council had their first peek at the draft of the 2018 budget drawn up by the municipal staff with directions from council. Treasurer Arthur Smith told council the proposal would result in a 3.66 per cent reduction in property taxes. This complies with the direction from council that the 2018 budget reflect a two per cent reduction in expenditures that relied on 2017 property taxation, alongside the anticipated 1.8 per cent increase in property tax assessment.

Clark Lake boat launch still not settled

Bancroft town council was called to a special meeting on March 28 to sort out several pressing issues, and to conduct an open session public meeting required by the Planning Act. The purpose of the open session was to gather information from citizens of the municipality regarding a proposed bylaw to prohibit boat launching from the current municipal land on Clark Lake at the second intake zone.

Community to Jam for Jesse

Maynoothians and community members from Hastings Highlands and surrounding area are coming together to help a local musician.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support