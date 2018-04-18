Commentary

From small town Ontario to small town Saskatchewan

April 18, 2018

By Sarah Sobanski

On April 6, Canada came to a halt.

A small town hockey team had been en route to a playoff game. Their bus collided with a transport truck.

There were 29 people on the Humboldt Broncos’ bus, a team from the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. Fifteen members of the team, including its head coach, were killed in the crash. The other 14 were taken to hospital. Some suffered terrible injuries, such as Ryan Straschnitzki who was paralyzed in the crash. Some suffered critical injuries, such as the team’s physical therapist Dayna Brons who died in hospital less than a week later, bringing the death toll to 16.

Where do you start when something like this happens? How loud is the wakeup call putting life in perspective?

This tragedy had such an impact on Canadians, and across the world, because it’s unimaginable. For the youngest of us, it’s the thought of losing teammates or friends. For the older of us, it’s the thought of losing a child in a way you’d never think to. Lives taken too young, hopes and dreams and futures stolen.

For Bancroft however — a town not much smaller than Humboldt — it hits even closer to home. Those are boys you can imagine working in local stores or volunteering at the local fire service. Those are coaches you can imagine teaching aspiring athletes from all different teams — because there’s not people with enough time to coach all the area teams but every kid in the community deserves to play, so we make due. These are familiar faces that are now missing from that community, holes that can’t be filled.

And so the entire nation came together to show their support for the families and community that was devastated. Broadcasters offered their voices for the Broncos’ next season. The Stanley Cup was sent to Saskatoon. Fredericton restaurant staff collected tips to send to the families. Professional athletes spanning popular sports hosted moments of silence, visited the hospital, sent signed jerseys and dedicated wins to the Broncos. The House of Commons made tributes and hosted a moment of silence. A GoFundMe for the families was started and raised $12 million in the first nine days it was open, the largest in Canadian history.

Then, on a smaller, humbler scale, people bought flowers, doughnuts and T-shirts in the Broncos’ colours where proceeds would go to the families. They put their sticks out by their front doors and sported jerseys in the Broncos’ honour. That’s where Bancroft came in.

In my time with the paper, I have never seen the community respond so quickly to a social media post. I asked people to share their support for Humboldt, some of whom you’ll see later in the paper, and they couldn’t wait to do so.

At our schools and businesses April 12, it was hard to find people who weren’t wearing jerseys.

But I don’t think it really hit home for me, until a moment of silence was held at the TG Memorial Student Teacher Hockey Game. This tragedy happened hundreds of miles away, and yet it came home to our own arena.

It’s important that we remember coming together like this. It’s important that we remember we’re human like this — that we can all have something so much in common with each other and be so similarly impacted.

Bancroft has lent its heart to Humboldt. There is no greater support.

         

Boat launch shut down for now

Bancroftians can’t launch their boats on Clark Lake anymore — at least not from municipal property. LATER: Council requests to be notified about development in Bird’s Creek & Response to fire shows strength of community & Love locks tradition coming to Bancroft

NHCS hears from parents, raises rates

At its annual general meeting April 11, Anderson said the children’s services has decided to target 50 per cent of what it needs to balance the salary increases. It’s increased its membership rate, its child care rates and budgeted what would normally go into its reserves to increased costs instead.

Hunters share new gun law concerns

The Bancroft District Fish and Game Protective Association has sent members’ thoughts on new gun legislation back to Ottawa with the area’s MP.

Stewardship council inaugurates youth council

From left, members of the Bancroft Area Youth Stewardship Council Rachel Ladouceur, 16, Carling Pepin, 16, Kelsey Dillabough, 16, Taylor Grosklag, 23, Mckyla Woodcox, 16 ...

County levy to municipalities for 2018 increases 1.8%

Hastings County council approved their 2018 operating budget at the March 29 meeting in Belleville. Sue Horwood, director of finances for Hastings County presented the $143.8 million budget that includes an increase in spending of $326,882 over 2017 figures. Horwood noted that this 2.37 per cent increase in spending was offset by assessment growth for Hastings County to the tune of $78,665, which reduces the actual increase in the levy to the municipalities to 1.80 per cent over last year.

Calling for nominations for 17th Great Place Awards

Do you know someone who contributes to the achievement and well-being of students at Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board? Consider nominating them for a Great Place Award. Great Place Awards are the highest recognition at HPEDSB. They honour and celebrate individuals or groups who have made significant contributions to student achievement and well-being. Nominations are accepted for students, employees, parents/guardians, volunteers and community partners — anyone who makes a positive difference in students’ educational experiences or lives. Past recipients have included students, school and education centre employees, community agency employees, police officers, parents and grandparents, service club members, school council members and volunteers.

Province announces new long-term care beds for Barry’s Bay

By Sarah Sobanski Valley Manor Nursing Home has been awarded six new long-term care beds by the province. Its CEO says they’ll be put to ...

Bancroft budget deliberations begin

During the March 28 special meeting, Bancroft council had their first peek at the draft of the 2018 budget drawn up by the municipal staff with directions from council. Treasurer Arthur Smith told council the proposal would result in a 3.66 per cent reduction in property taxes. This complies with the direction from council that the 2018 budget reflect a two per cent reduction in expenditures that relied on 2017 property taxation, alongside the anticipated 1.8 per cent increase in property tax assessment.

Clark Lake boat launch still not settled

Bancroft town council was called to a special meeting on March 28 to sort out several pressing issues, and to conduct an open session public meeting required by the Planning Act. The purpose of the open session was to gather information from citizens of the municipality regarding a proposed bylaw to prohibit boat launching from the current municipal land on Clark Lake at the second intake zone.

Community to Jam for Jesse

Maynoothians and community members from Hastings Highlands and surrounding area are coming together to help a local musician.

