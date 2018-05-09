General News

HH declares seat vacant

May 9, 2018

By Sarah Sobanski

The following are brief reports of items discussed at the May 2 meeting of Hastings Highlands council.

Hastings Highlands Councillor Frank Hickey has been removed from council following a paperwork dispute from 2014.

Hickey neglected to file a financial statement required by the Municipal Elections Act, according to the agenda report. At the meeting, staff said they had no records of the document in question and that Hickey couldn’t produce a copy showing he’d filed it.

“Under the rules, the onus falls on Frank and Frank said he cannot remember what he did after the election. So that’s all we can go by,” Mayor Vivian Bloom said noting the municipality had spoken with municipal affairs and the municipality’s lawyer to avoid kicking Hickey off council. She said council had no other option.

Council asked runner-up for Ward 1 Keith Buck if he would accept appointment to the position but he declined. With no one left to appoint, council decided to call for nominations for the vacant seat.

Councillors plan Seniors Information Expo

Councillor Tracy Hagar and Nancy Matheson announced their successful application for the Ministry of Seniors Affairs for its Seniors Community Grant. The pair was granted $3,000 and plan to use it to host a Seniors Expo May 17.

Matheson said the expo “is to create awareness of local opportunities, programs and services available for rurally based seniors. [It will] promote informed, healthy aging by improving access to information for seniors [and] introduce [them] to diverse recreational activities, fostering both social inclusion and social wellness.”

She added, “This will begin the process to becoming an age friendly community.”

The expo will have around 20 tables, activity demonstrations for chair yoga and pickleball, lunch and a diabetic specialist as a guest speaker. It will run from 10 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Library rejects union proposal

Hastings Highlands Public Library is stepping out of the North Hastings Union Library proposal.

“After listening to public opinion and discussing the pros and cons of the union library proposal, the Hastings Highlands Public Library board has decided to decline participation in the union library,” it posted on Facebook April 26.

This was further cemented when Councillor Alex Walder submitted a notice of motion that council formally decline the proposal as well.

– Sarah Sobanski

         

