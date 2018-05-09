General News

Area choir performs annual spring concerts

May 9, 2018

North Hastings Community Choir present their spring concert entitled “Funny Thing About Music” at the Bancroft Village Playhouse on May 5 and 6. / JIM EADIE Special to This Week

By Jim Eadie

The North Hastings Community Choir has wowed their fans again with its presentation their annual spring concert at the Bancroft Village Playhouse, “Funny Thing About Music.”

Under the direction of Melissa Stephens, the well rehearsed and disciplined choir performed a repertoire of familiar songs. The songs were newly arranged with original rhythm and humorous lyrics. Despite having committed themselves to some very difficult arrangements, the choir members made it look easy and the crowd responded enthusiastically.

“The choir is a little smaller in numbers this year,” said Tim Baragar. He chairs the choir executive committee.

“Some choir members lost family members this year. There has been some illness and some found the music a little challenging.”

Baragar thanked choir members for “stepping up to the plate” when things needed to be done and thanked the Bancroft Village Playhouse staff for their help.

“Then there is our amazing accompanist Rod Moffitt who played through some pretty tough stuff,” said Baragar. “With timing changes in the same song from 7/8, to 5/8, to 3/8, it is enough to give any musician a migraine headache.”

Often unrecognized, the role of the accompanist’s page turner this year was fulfilled by Moffitt’s daughter Julie, turning the music pages so her dad could keep both hands on the piano. Julie can read music well.

“But sometimes Dad just nods his head a bit,” she said. “He does not have a page turner during the regular rehearsals.”

Music director Stephens came in for praise and was thanked for her dedication and faith in the local choir.

“I don’t have to worry about this choir,” she later said. “I know the accompanist will always learn the music and the choir members work hard… We laugh a lot during rehearsals.”

         

