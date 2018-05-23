Letters

The mighty York

May 23, 2018

To the Editor,

The York River may not be that mighty but it is quaint and it meanders its way nicely through Bancroft.

We certainly should make better use of this river. It is such a shame that the boardwalk has not been completed.

What a perfect walk around the block it would be to go along the river and then come back through the business section on Hastings Street.

This boardwalk could also lead to a longer walk if the town was to add two courtesy crossings: one at each bridge. With this you could start at Millennium Park, cross the pedestrian bridge and follow the river right through town and eventually all the way to Riverstone as per the original design. Since people don’t like to backtrack the normal return route would be Hastings Street.

What a bonus to our town it would be to have this boardwalk.

There must be some way of completing this great venture if we put our minds to it.

Jean Ménard

         

