New candidate joins HH race

June 6, 2018

KAPOA member and Hastings Highlands resident Ed Kobylka will run for councillor in the 2018 municipal election. / SUBMITTED

By Sarah Sobanski

Hastings Highlands resident Ed Kobylka has announced his candidacy.

This is the first time the former Niagara area safety consultant will be running for council. He said after retiring in 2011 he has the time to support the municipality in its politics.

“HH has some issues that I can see,” said Kobylka. “There seems to be very minimal to no growth and there seems to be no clear plan to improve this situation. There has to be incentives to encourage businesses and families to settle here.”

Kobylka is active in the community as a member of the Kamaniskeg Area Property Owners Association, Hastings Highlands Interlake Association and a volunteer fundraiser for the St. Francis Valley Health Care Foundation.

“There isn’t enough public involvement in important issues and the public’s wishes are not taken into consideration especially when they represent a majority of the taxpayers,” he said.

“Important issues and bylaws are passed when the cottagers, who represent two-thirds of the population leave the area, denying them a chance as taxpayers to vote on important issues, that will affect them.”

He also said the municipality needs a plan to “confront the problem” of provincial downloads.

         

