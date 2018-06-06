School board schedules NHHS water main retrofit

June 6, 2018

By Sarah Sobanski

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board is investing half a million dollars into a water main retrofit for North Hastings High School.

The school board announced it had awarded the cold water main retrofit to Beacon Construction (Ontario) Limited.

The $597,180 project will include “replacement of the main cold-water distribution line, full replacement of cold water supply to classrooms where water is used for drinking and cooking purposes, fountains and other required branch lines,” according to the school board’s May meeting agenda.

Board communications spokesperson Kerry Donnell said the retrofit was budgeted for through building renewal funds for 2017-’18 building renewal projects.

“The project was separated into a base scope which addresses the necessary replacements, and a separate scope for additional components,” stated the agenda.

“Due to time constraints, it is only feasible to complete the base scope of the work over the summer months. Two contractors attended the site meeting, however only one bid was received.

Following an evaluation process to rank the tenders received based on price, experience, certifications and references, it is recommended that the following tender be awarded.”