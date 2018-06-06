General News

School board schedules NHHS water main retrofit

June 6, 2018

By Sarah Sobanski

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board is investing half a million dollars into a water main retrofit for North Hastings High School.

The school board announced it had awarded the cold water main retrofit to Beacon Construction (Ontario) Limited.

The $597,180 project will include “replacement of the main cold-water distribution line, full replacement of cold water supply to classrooms where water is used for drinking and cooking purposes, fountains and other required branch lines,” according to the school board’s May meeting agenda.

Board communications spokesperson Kerry Donnell said the retrofit was budgeted for through building renewal funds for 2017-’18 building renewal projects.

“The project was separated into a base scope which addresses the necessary replacements, and a separate scope for additional components,” stated the agenda.

“Due to time constraints, it is only feasible to complete the base scope of the work over the summer months. Two contractors attended the site meeting, however only one bid was received.

Following an evaluation process to rank the tenders received based on price, experience, certifications and references, it is recommended that the following tender be awarded.”

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Candidates debate, Kramp says PCs will ‘fire’ hydro CEO

North Hastings residents want concrete answers — not “fluffy” ones — from their MPP candidates.

Water report confusion at committee

New information concerning the excess water believed to be leaking into Bancroft water treatment plant sewer lines has come to light. LATER: Smart meters not recommended & Running your water all winter has a cost & Blocked bypass saves extra processing

Blair granted new trial

Wollaston Township Reeve Graham Blair has been granted a new trial following his successful appeal of an impaired driving conviction from March 2017.

Local man honoured by police

Bancroft’s safety and well-being committee advisor has been named the first Honorary Police Chief of the Peterborough Police Service.

Town drafting new wastewater report

More than 30 Bancroft residents ran their water in a stream the thickness of a pencil over the course of this winter to stop their pipes from freezing, according to the town’s CAO Hazel Lambe. It’s a problem she suggests dates back approximately 30 years.

NHHS band goes to nationals

North Hastings High School’s music band has performed at nationals — the first time in nearly a decade. 

Provincial business blitzes coming

Area small businesses should be prepared for the province to check that they’re following new employment legislation in the coming months.

Bancroft targets tax cut

Bancroft ratepayers can look forward to a three per cent decrease on their tax bills this year.

$1 million win for Highland Grove residents

Cheryl Ellis found out she won $1 million in Lotto 6/49 while she was in Toronto, responding to what she thought was an emergency.

NHHS principal says students are ‘couch-surfing’

The committee discussed the ongoing homelessness study underway in Hastings County, including the Bancroft area. And later: New permanent OPP Staff Sergeant arrives in June & Ontario to mandate safety committees.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support