Scouts join turtle movement

June 6, 2018

Scouts Canada’s 1st Bancroft Beavers and Cubs is pairing up with Think Turtle Conservation Initiative to put up homemade turtle awareness signs in Bancroft and surrounding area. Above, Scouts who helped build turtle signs put one up at Vintage Clocks and Antiques in Bancroft. / SARAH SOBANSKI Staff

By Sarah Sobanski

Bancroft’s scouts and beavers are joining in to help the turtles.

As a part of their Good Turn Week, Scouts Canada’s Bancroft division has partnered with Think Turtle Conservation Initiative. They’re putting up six homemade turtle awareness signs.

Think Turtle donated the wooden signs carved in shapes of turtles, Cubs came up with a slogan for them, “Watch 4 Turtles,” and Beavers painted them. Together they’re putting the signs up for south and northbound travellers.

Founder of Think Turtle Kelly Wallace said each sign will be 100 to 200 metres before an “area of concern” for turtles. She said in the sign locations there have been sightings of turtles, both dead and alive.

Bancroft This Week met with 1st Bancroft Beavers and Cubs where their first sign went up at Vintage Clocks and Antiques. Scout leader Loretta Kasperski said the Scouts unanimously voted to help the turtles.

“When I asked if they wanted to help the turtles, they all voted for it,” she said explaining other projects were available to help the environment over Good Turn Week. The Scouts also planted trees in Algonquin Park.

Scout member Chase, 6, said he liked turtles and had helped them across the road before. That’s why he was excited about the project.

For Chole, 7, it was because turtles are “so cool and they’re getting extinct and that’s not nice” that she wanted to help.

Wallace said it was important to note that the signs couldn’t have gone up without the permission and support of property owners.

Owner of Vintage Clocks and Antiques Marjorie Wilson said she let the Scouts put the sign up on her property because it’s good for the youngest generation to get involved in the community. She also said it’s just a good idea.

To get involved visit scouts.ca.