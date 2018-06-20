Headline News

Board spends millions on schools

June 20, 2018

By Sarah Sobanski

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board has committed a third of its building and renewal project funding to North Hastings schools.

Almost $14 million in North Hastings school infrastructure needs were prioritized by the school board for the 2017-’18 school year. According to a document provided to Bancroft This Week on the northern building projects, the projects are a part of $40 million of the board’s school year budget.

“Due to the number, size and complexity of projects, it is anticipated that not all projects will be completed within a single year,” stated the document. “Throughout the year, it may be necessary for projects to be added or deleted to reflect priorities as they arise.”

It also stated, “For a second year in a row, a significant portion of the funding provided by the Ministry of Education has been re-aligned to address renewal needs for major building components and systems. This includes the building substructure (e.g. foundation, basement walls), the building shell/superstructure (e.g. roof, exterior walls, and exterior windows) and systems (e.g. HVAC, plumbing, fire protection) that have been identified as having reached end-of-life.”

York River Public School received the largest portion of the funding for renewals at $11.5 million. New projects for the school include floor renewals, sanitary waste removal renewals, air distribution renewals and more.

The board is putting nearly $1 million into North Hastings High School. As reported by the paper last week, more than half of that will go to a cold water main retrofit. The rest will go towards fire system, floors, lighting renewals and more. It also includes $35,000 in upgrades for the school’s tech shop.

Bird’s Creek Public School is undergoing $564,000 worth of renewal projects. The rest is going to infrastructure needs such as hall baseboard renewal and lighting renewals.

Coe Hill Public School is undergoing $377,000 worth of renewal projects. The funds will go to infrastructure such as classroom floors and plumbing, lighting and interior door renewals.

Maynooth Public School is having $327,000 go to renewals of its interior and exterior doors, windows and lighting renewal. This includes on-going renewals of its exterior walls and ceilings.

Hermon Public School is spending $152,000 on upgrades including on an $80,000 new well.

Each school besides Maynooth has carried over a project to survey and replace their boiler systems at $50,000 each. Each school except North Hastings School and Coe Hill Public School are investing $10,000 into recabling their WiFi.

Spokesperson for the board Kerry Donnell said school needs were determined through work with each schools principal.

         

