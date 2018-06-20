Bancroft Times joins Bancroft This Week

June 20, 2018

Bancroft’s two local newspapers are now under shared ownership, enhancing their ability to provide news to the community.

On Friday, The Bancroft Times joined White Pine Media, which owns Bancroft This Week as well as the Haliburton County Echo, Minden Times and County Life newspapers.

“We are honoured to be carrying on the legacy of The Bancroft Times paper and look forward to the opportunity to continue serving the readers of both papers in the years to come,” said David Zilstra, publisher.

The Bancroft Times was established in 1894 and has been owned by the Walker family for many decades.

“I’ve been here for 53 years myself,” said Dave Walker, publisher and editor of The Times, who sold the paper on June 15. He has been working at The Times since he was a teenager.

“When I was 17 and wanted to quit school, my old man [S.R. Walker] said you can go to school or go to work and I’ve been here ever since,” he said.

Walker said he was pleased that the paper would continue under its original title and welcomed “new ideas and new people” maintaining the tradition of The Times.

Both papers will continue to publish stories important to the community, Zilstra said. Bringing the staff of the two papers together will allow for wider coverage of events and more variety for the reader.

The Times will remain a weekly subscription-based paper and This Week will similarly maintain its free weekly distribution across the region.

Both papers are located at what was the Bancroft This Week office, at 254 Hastings Street North and can be reached at 613-332-2002.

– Staff