Festival returns for seventh year

June 27, 2018

From left, Hailey Armstrong and Veronica Beynon race towards the finish line while competing in the Soap Box Derby in Bancroft during the 2017 Wheels, Water and Wings Festival. / FILE PHOTO

By Sarah Sobanski

Bancroft’s Wheels, Water and Wings Festival is returning for the seventh year.

The festival will run July 6, 7 and 8 with a special focus on all things motors and motorcycles.

“It’s a community festival that this year is expanding more regionally with the greater number of motorcycle activities and the introduction of the first organized ride which is a step towards rally development,” said Bancroft Business Improvement Association executive director Jody Didier.

She listed off car shows, show and shines, ratrods, hotrods, the fly-in breakfast and paddle challenges would be returning as well as a new “bring your bicycle show and shine.”

“There’s going to be a bigger line-up of live music,” she said. Wristbands and tickets will be available exclusively at the midway.

“It’s a weekend of fun for all ages,” said Didier. She said the BBIA estimates 20,000 people came out last year. She said it’s one of Bancroft’s biggest events and that the town considers it its “signature” event.

Those looking for more information can find it on the festival’s new website www.wheelswaterandwings.com. The full schedule of events is up there. They can also check out www.shaketheshield.com which is partnering with the festival for a charity poker run and can take motorcyclists through scenic rides through the region.

“This year we’re launching. It’s going to become an annual motorcycle rally,” said Didier. “We’re doing it along with the festival.”

She said the festival started doing motorcycle activities in 2011.

“Due to the demand of riders – they’ve been asking us to develop a full-blown rally – this will be our kickoff,” she said.

“We’ve wanted to be able to bring them to more of a rally level, so we’ve decided to take that on.”

Didier said Hastings Street North will be closed for the festival Friday and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

“It’s about just having everyone come out and get together and friends meeting with friends and enjoying the community vibe,” she said. She encouraged everyone to come out.

“This brings people from all over the place and at the same time its very welcoming and a great way to celebrate community. Everyone is invited.”