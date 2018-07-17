Headline News

CAO Lambe out as Bancroft begins restructuring

July 17, 2018

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

On Tuesday, July 17, the Town of Bancroft announced in a press release that it had “ended its contract with CAO/clerk Hazel Lambe, effective immediately.”
This was reportedly the result of the town working over the past year on a reorganization process of the operating structures.
The town is trying to enhance services by creating a more “interactive environment” between staff and constituents.
This will include ​​technology​-​based enhancements to all municipal operations. The major change in this process was the elimination of the traditional CAO/clerk position with the town. It is unknown what other changes will be happening with the Town of Bancroft due to the reorganization process.
The elimination of her position meant that Lambe’s contract with the town had ended. The town will now be starting a process between council and staff to find a suitable way to disperse the responsibilities of a CAO among the rest of the employees until a more permanent solution can be found. The town has no plans to replace Lambe with anyone, and no interim-CAO position will be created.
Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins told Bancroft This Week, “This is not the result of anything that Ms. Lambe has done. It is the part of the restructuring model that the ​t​own is undertaking. We will keep everyone posted as things progress.”
The town does thank Lambe for the work she has done over her almost eight years of service, and wish​es​ her well in her future endeavours.
Those interested in more information are asked to call the Town of Bancroft office at 613-332-3331 or visit the town’s website at www.town.bancroft.on.ca.
For water and sewer issues people are asked to call for water/sewer billing clerk Kim Fransky. For development, planning and zoning people are asked to call for planning coordinator Robin Tait. For taxes or other financial issues the public is asked to call for treasurer Arthur Smith and all other questions are to be directed to deputy clerk Lianne Sauter.

         

When the world comes to you: celebrating 125 years

For 125 years Algonquin Provincial Park has been Ontario's place of superlatives. Its first provincial park. Its biggest. At 7,723 square kilometres, it's one and a half times the size of Prince Edward Island, containing 2,500 lakes and 1,500 kilometres of canoe routes. Established in 1893 when the Ontario government acted upon a recommendation of the Royal Commission to protect watersheds, preserve fish and wildlife, control human settlement and logging, and provide a health resort for Ontarians, the park now attracts more than half a million visitors a year from all over the world.

North Hastings gets the scoop on poop

Rick Esselment, CEO of ESSE Canada and former president of the Ontario Onsite Wastewater Association, wants to know how much locals and cottagers know about their septic systems.

Bancroft celebrates Indigenous Day

A crowd of 40 people congregated in Millennium Park June 21 for Bancroft’s first ever Indigenous Day celebration. It was co-hosted by members of the Algonquin First Nation and the Town of Bancroft.

Silver Beach developer starts next big project in Bancroft

A veteran team of development professionals is building a new community in Bancroft’s backyard.

Bierworths celebrate 73rd anniversary

Two Bancroft trailblazers have celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Bancroft Times joins Bancroft This Week

Bancroft’s two local newspapers are now under shared ownership, enhancing their ability to provide news to the community.

Board spends millions on schools

Hastings Prince Edward District School Board has committed a third of its building and renewal project funding to North Hastings schools.

Students choose PCs in mock election

North Hastings High School students would’ve placed Hastings-Lennox and Addington under blue leadership too — if they were allowed to vote.

Kramp wins provincial seat in ‘resounding’ PC victory

Ontario Progressive Conservative candidate Daryl Kramp has been elected as the first MPP of the area’s redivided provincial riding, Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

