CAO Lambe out as Bancroft begins restructuring

July 17, 2018
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
On Tuesday, July 17, the Town of Bancroft announced in a press release that it had “ended its contract with CAO/clerk Hazel Lambe, effective immediately.”
This was reportedly the result of the town working over the past year on a reorganization process of the operating structures.
The town is trying to enhance services by creating a more “interactive environment” between staff and constituents.
This will include technology-based enhancements to all municipal operations. The major change in this process was the elimination of the traditional CAO/clerk position with the town. It is unknown what other changes will be happening with the Town of Bancroft due to the reorganization process.
The elimination of her position meant that Lambe’s contract with the town had ended. The town will now be starting a process between council and staff to find a suitable way to disperse the responsibilities of a CAO among the rest of the employees until a more permanent solution can be found. The town has no plans to replace Lambe with anyone, and no interim-CAO position will be created.
Bancroft Mayor Paul Jenkins told Bancroft This Week, “This is not the result of anything that Ms. Lambe has done. It is the part of the restructuring model that the town is undertaking. We will keep everyone posted as things progress.”
The town does thank Lambe for the work she has done over her almost eight years of service, and wishes her well in her future endeavours.
Those interested in more information are asked to call the Town of Bancroft office at 613-332-3331 or visit the town’s website at www.town.bancroft.on.ca.
For water and sewer issues people are asked to call for water/sewer billing clerk Kim Fransky. For development, planning and zoning people are asked to call for planning coordinator Robin Tait. For taxes or other financial issues the public is asked to call for treasurer Arthur Smith and all other questions are to be directed to deputy clerk Lianne Sauter.