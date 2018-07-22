Cops and Kids go fishing on Chandos Lake

July 22, 2018
July 20, 2018
By Nate Smelle
Nearly 100 young anglers along with their family and friends gathered at the Lakeview Cottages and Marina on Chandos Lake last Saturday morning for the second annual Chandos Lake Cops, Kids’ and Canadian Tire Fishing Derby. Hosted by the Chandos Lake Property Owners Association the event featured a wide variety of fun and educational activities for fishing and outdoor enthusiasts of all ages. Set up in the field leading to the main dock there was an exhibit by the lake conservation initiative Love your Lake; a birds of prey presentation; taxidermy display; fish cleaning demonstration; and a barbecue with free hot dogs and pop for the kids. Two officers from the Ontario Provincial Police Marine Unit were also on hand providing people with information on boat and water safety.
Director of the Cops, Kids and Canadian Tire Fishing Derby Jim Franks was thrilled to see everyone enjoying a day fishing on Chandos Lake. Expressing his gratitude to the many sponsors and volunteers who came together to make the event a success, he said every child goes home with a prize and a day full of great memories.
“It was a terrific day where the young anglers got to experience the joy of an outdoor activity, while enjoying nature, and learning about the environment,” said Franks.
Franks indicated that kids also had a chance to take home one of the main prizes – a set of kids’ golf clubs; water skis; fishing rods and lures; or a giant hockey training target – by catching the biggest fish in one of six categories.
2018 Winners:
Pike: 24.5 inches
Kylie Thiessen age 10
Largemouth bass: 18 inches
Turner Maclean age 12
Smallmouth bass: (2 way tie) 15 inches
Eve Kaschak age 7
Julia Ebli age 11
Perch: 8 inches
Tomas Boa age 5
Total Pan fish Weight:
5.5 pounds
Logan Goble age 9