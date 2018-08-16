Radiothon rock stars raise funds for hospital

August 15, 2018
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
This year’s Radiothon was a huge success for the North Hastings District Hospital Auxiliary and the team of Moose FM as this year’s event broke fundraising records from previous years.
From Friday, Aug. 10, to the Saturday, Aug. 11, volunteer teams took turns answering the phones as they worked to raise funds for 10 IV pumps for Quinte Health Care North Hastings, also known as the Bancroft hospital. These pumps will help the doctors and nurses administer measured amounts of medicine and fluids to patients.
To help with the radiothon the volunteers also hosted a barbecue on the Friday out in front of Price Ford and hosted a breakfast on the Saturday morning at the Corner Cafe at the hospital.
This year, the auxiliary has called their fundraising campaign “You’re a Rock Star” and those who donated fit that description as they helped the auxiliary raise a total of $29,635 that will go towards the IV pumps.