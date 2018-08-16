General News

Radiothon rock stars raise funds for hospital

August 15, 2018

August 15, 2018

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

This year’s Radiothon was a huge success for the North Hastings District Hospital Auxiliary and the team of Moose FM as this year’s event broke fundraising records from previous years.
From Friday, Aug. 10, to the Saturday, Aug. 11, volunteer teams took turns answering the phones as they worked to raise funds for 10 IV pumps for Quinte Health Care North Hastings, also known as the Bancroft hospital. These pumps will help the doctors and nurses administer measured amounts of medicine and fluids to patients.
To help with the radiothon the volunteers also hosted a barbecue on the Friday out in front of Price Ford and hosted a breakfast on the Saturday morning at the Corner Cafe at the hospital.
This year, the auxiliary has called their fundraising campaign “You’re a Rock Star” and those who donated fit that description as they helped the auxiliary raise a total of $29,635 that will go towards the IV pumps.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

PetFest helps raise awareness of local animals in need

August 15, 2018 By Nate Smelle Animal lovers from throughout North Hastings and beyond converged on Bancroft’s Millennium Park on the morning of Saturday, Aug. ...

Maynooth Garlic Festival to celebrate local food

August 7, 2018 By Nate Smelle Back by popular demand, the Bancroft Area Stewardship Council’s Maynooth Garlic Festival will return for a second year on ...

New program brings elders and children together

July 31, 2018 By Nate Smelle Staff at the Hastings Centennial Manor in Bancroft have partnered with the Métis Nation of Ontario to create a ...

Hogan wins big at Indigenous Games

July 24, 2018 By Nate Smelle Born and raised in Bancroft, Bernie Hogan has spent countless hours running the track at North Hastings High School ...

CAO Lambe out as Bancroft begins restructuring

Tuesday, July 17, 2018 By Kristena Schutt-Moore On Tuesday, July 17, the Town of Bancroft announced in a press release that it had “ended its ...

When the world comes to you: celebrating 125 years

For 125 years Algonquin Provincial Park has been Ontario's place of superlatives. Its first provincial park. Its biggest. At 7,723 square kilometres, it's one and a half times the size of Prince Edward Island, containing 2,500 lakes and 1,500 kilometres of canoe routes. Established in 1893 when the Ontario government acted upon a recommendation of the Royal Commission to protect watersheds, preserve fish and wildlife, control human settlement and logging, and provide a health resort for Ontarians, the park now attracts more than half a million visitors a year from all over the world.

North Hastings gets the scoop on poop

Rick Esselment, CEO of ESSE Canada and former president of the Ontario Onsite Wastewater Association, wants to know how much locals and cottagers know about their septic systems.

Bancroft celebrates Indigenous Day

A crowd of 40 people congregated in Millennium Park June 21 for Bancroft’s first ever Indigenous Day celebration. It was co-hosted by members of the Algonquin First Nation and the Town of Bancroft.

Silver Beach developer starts next big project in Bancroft

A veteran team of development professionals is building a new community in Bancroft’s backyard.

Bierworths celebrate 73rd anniversary

Two Bancroft trailblazers have celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support