Scouts clean up recycling for winter

October 16, 2018
By Kristena Schutt-Moore
The cool wind didn’t keep the Bancroft Beaver and Cub Scouts inside on Sunday, Oct 7 as they created a recycling depot in the Bancroft Foodland parking lot.
The Scouts collected electronic waste, scrap metal and even batteries to be taken to the scrap yard. The funds raised from the scrap will be going towards the purchasing of winter equipment.
The Scouts hope to have one winter camping trip this winter to teach the campers about the environment in the winter and some survival techniques. They are also planing to do an overnight camping trip to the Ripley’s Aquarium.
The scouts also did their part to give back to the community by collecting clothing to help those with cerebral palsy.
At the end of the day the Scouts were able to almost fill all three of their trailers, including a metal collections trailer.