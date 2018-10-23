North Hastings 2018 election: The numbers are in!

October 23, 2018
Voters went to the polls Monday to take part in the 2018 municipal elections throughout North Hastings and across the province. In Bancroft, Mayor Paul Jenkins was reelected along with Valerie Miles a new councillor in Bancroft’s Ward 2. Andra Kaufeldt also officially joined the team after being acclaimed to council along with other members of the previous council – Wayne Wiggins, Charles Mullett, and Tracy and Barry McGibbon.
Returning Mayor Paul Jenkins addressed the candidates saying, “I just want to say thank you to all the candidates and voters, especially the candidates as this wasn’t an easy task. And I look forward to working with an excellent group of people.”
New councillor to Bancroft Andra Kauffeldt said “I am looking forward to the next four years and working together to try and see Bancroft grow and prosper.”
Returning council member Charles Mullett, “We have a wonderful new council that will work well together for the next four years for the people of Bancroft and Dungannon.”
Hastings Highlands elected a new mayor, choosing Vic Bodnar who beat out former mayor Vivian Bloom and Joey Shulman. Tracy Hagar will now take over as deputy mayor for Gregg Roberts who previously held the position. Also joining Hastings Highlands council are newly elected Tony Fitzgerald and Tammy Davis. Councillors Alex Walder, Nancy Matheson and Dorothy Gerrow will also return to complete the new council moving forward.
Once voted in, three of the returning council members wanted to thank the voters and share their thoughts on the years to come.
Alex Walder explained that he was looking forward to working with the new council. “I’m of course pleased and honoured to be back on council but the big news is at the top. I look forward to working with Mayor Elect Vic Bodnar and Deputy Mayor Tracy Hagar. Returning Councillors Nancy Matheson and Dorothy Gerrow can be relied upon to continue their excellent representation of the people of Hastings Highlands. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to Tony Fitzgerald and Tammy Davis.”
Dorothy Gerrow thanked the voters, “I want to say a heart feltthank you to the ratepayers for putting their trust in me. As far as some of my goals, I want to see the issues of the curbside and landfills addressed. We need to come up with a solid plan for the roads to get more roads repaired sooner and make them last longer. Another goal of mine are the finances. I don’t want to see taxes going up and with some careful planning I am hopeful we can accomplish that. We also need to advocate to the higher levels of government for funding. We have a strong elected team and I’m looking forward to working with them.”
The new Deputy Mayor Tracy Hagar was excited with the new council, “While it’s sad to see a term come to an end, I’m excited for some new faces on the team and look forward to new and good things in Hastings Highlands.”
Town of Bancroft Results
Mayor
Paul Jenkins 926 Elected
Mary Kavanagh 627
Councillor Ward 1
Tracy McGibbon Acclaimed
Wayne Wiggins Acclaimed
Andra Kauffeldt Acclaimed
Councillor Ward 2
Barry McGibbon Acclaimed
Charles Mullet Acclaimed
Val Miles 253 Elected
Geord Eastman 234
William Wellwood 150
Hastings Highlands Results
Mayor
Vic A. Bodnar 1111 Elected
Vivian Bloom 826
Joseph Shulman 709
Deputy Mayor
Tracy Hagar 1504 Elected
Gregg Roberts 1077
Councillors
Tony Fitzgerald 1628 Elected
Nancy Matheson 1619 Elected
Dorothy Gerrow 1588 Elected
Tammy Davis 1324 Elected
Alex Walder 1281 Elected
Roger Davis 672
Ed Kobylka 504
Grant Scott 408
Roy Sanders 399
Carlow/Mayo Results
Reeve
Bonnie Adams Acclaimed
Councillor Ward 1
Dan Hughey 219 Elected
Mike Cannon 191 Elected
Jeff Cox 83
Pat Husak 62
Councillor Ward 2
Richard Dillabough Acclaimed
Eldon Stewart Acclaimed
Limerick Results
Reeve
Carl Stefanski 160 Elected
Mike Douglas-Hecker 157
Councillor
Kimberly Carson Acclaimed
Glenn Locke Acclaimed
Janice M. MacKillican Acclaimed
Ingo Weise Acclaimed
Wollaston Results
Reeve
Barbara Shaw 657 Elected
Graham Blair 583
Michael Fuerth 220
Deputy Reeve
Lynn Kruger 872 Elected
Paul Ordanis 562
Councillor
Tim Conlin 779 Elected
Jay Morrison 762 Elected
Darlene Colton 660 Elected
Jim Alexander 442
Brian Summers 434
Wendy Mortimer 415
Larry Legault 349
Rebecca Logan 167
Faraday Results
Reeve
Dennis Purcell Acclaimed
Deputy Reeve
Marg Nicholson Acclaimed
Councillors
Bill Green 463 Elected
Carl Tinney 423 Elected
Murray Bowers 349 Elected
Jim Thomson 347
Dan Bujas 305
Tudor/Cashel Results
Reeve
Libby Clarke 381 Elected
Douglas Davidson 178
Deputy Reeve
Ronald Carrol 323 Elected
Thomas Walker 209
Councillor
Noreen Reilly 326 Elected
Bob Bridger 320 Elected
Roy W. Reeds 292 Elected
Wanda Donaldson 279
Madawaska Valley Results
Mayor
Kim Love 1617 Elected
Elser Lee Faith Archer 1125
Andrey Kaminski 371
Councillor
David Shulist 2180 Elected
Carl Bromwich 2025 Elected
Mark Willmer 1942 Elected
Ernie Peplinski 1800 Elected
Shelley Maika 1577
School Board Trustee Results
Lucylle Kyle Acclaimed