North Hastings 2018 election: The numbers are in!

October 23, 2018

Voters went to the polls Monday to take part in the 2018 municipal elections throughout North Hastings and across the province. In Bancroft, Mayor Paul Jenkins was reelected along with Valerie Miles a new councillor in Bancroft’s Ward 2. Andra Kaufeldt also officially joined the team after being acclaimed to council along with other members of the previous council – Wayne Wiggins, Charles Mullett, and Tracy and Barry McGibbon.

Returning Mayor Paul Jenkins addressed the candidates saying, “I just want to say thank you to all the candidates and voters, especially the candidates as this wasn’t an easy task. And I look forward to working with an excellent group of people.”

New councillor to Bancroft Andra Kauffeldt said “I am looking forward to the next four years and working together to try and see Bancroft grow and prosper.”

Returning council member Charles Mullett, “We have a wonderful new council that will work well together for the next four years for the people of Bancroft and Dungannon.”

Hastings Highlands elected a new mayor, choosing Vic Bodnar who beat out former mayor Vivian Bloom and Joey Shulman. Tracy Hagar will now take over as deputy mayor for Gregg Roberts who previously held the position. Also joining Hastings Highlands council are newly elected Tony Fitzgerald and Tammy Davis. Councillors Alex Walder, Nancy Matheson and Dorothy Gerrow will also return to complete the new council moving forward.

Once voted in, three of the returning council members wanted to thank the voters and share their thoughts on the years to come.

Alex Walder explained that he was looking forward to working with the new council. “I’m of course pleased and honoured to be back on council but the big news is at the top. I look forward to working with Mayor Elect Vic Bodnar and Deputy Mayor Tracy Hagar. Returning Councillors Nancy Matheson and Dorothy Gerrow can be relied upon to continue their excellent representation of the people of Hastings Highlands. I would also like to extend a warm welcome to Tony Fitzgerald and Tammy Davis.”

Dorothy Gerrow thanked the voters, “I want to say a heart feltthank you to the ratepayers for putting their trust in me. As far as some of my goals, I want to see the issues of the curbside and landfills addressed. We need to come up with a solid plan for the roads to get more roads repaired sooner and make them last longer. Another goal of mine are the finances. I don’t want to see taxes going up and with some careful planning I am hopeful we can accomplish that. We also need to advocate to the higher levels of government for funding. We have a strong elected team and I’m looking forward to working with them.”

The new Deputy Mayor Tracy Hagar was excited with the new council, “While it’s sad to see a term come to an end, I’m excited for some new faces on the team and look forward to new and good things in Hastings Highlands.”

Town of Bancroft Results

Mayor

Paul Jenkins 926 Elected

Mary Kavanagh 627

Councillor Ward 1

Tracy McGibbon Acclaimed

Wayne Wiggins Acclaimed

Andra Kauffeldt Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 2

Barry McGibbon Acclaimed

Charles Mullet Acclaimed

Val Miles 253 Elected

Geord Eastman 234

William Wellwood 150

Hastings Highlands Results

Mayor

Vic A. Bodnar 1111 Elected

Vivian Bloom 826

Joseph Shulman 709

Deputy Mayor

Tracy Hagar 1504 Elected

Gregg Roberts 1077

Councillors

Tony Fitzgerald 1628 Elected

Nancy Matheson 1619 Elected

Dorothy Gerrow 1588 Elected

Tammy Davis 1324 Elected

Alex Walder 1281 Elected

Roger Davis 672

Ed Kobylka 504

Grant Scott 408

Roy Sanders 399

Carlow/Mayo Results

Reeve

Bonnie Adams Acclaimed

Councillor Ward 1

Dan Hughey 219 Elected

Mike Cannon 191 Elected

Jeff Cox 83

Pat Husak 62

Councillor Ward 2

Richard Dillabough Acclaimed

Eldon Stewart Acclaimed

Limerick Results

Reeve

Carl Stefanski 160 Elected

Mike Douglas-Hecker 157

Councillor

Kimberly Carson Acclaimed

Glenn Locke Acclaimed

Janice M. MacKillican Acclaimed

Ingo Weise Acclaimed

Wollaston Results

Reeve

Barbara Shaw 657 Elected

Graham Blair 583

Michael Fuerth 220

Deputy Reeve

Lynn Kruger 872 Elected

Paul Ordanis 562

Councillor

Tim Conlin 779 Elected

Jay Morrison 762 Elected

Darlene Colton 660 Elected

Jim Alexander 442

Brian Summers 434

Wendy Mortimer 415

Larry Legault 349

Rebecca Logan 167

Faraday Results

Reeve

Dennis Purcell Acclaimed

Deputy Reeve

Marg Nicholson Acclaimed

Councillors

Bill Green 463 Elected

Carl Tinney 423 Elected

Murray Bowers 349 Elected

Jim Thomson 347

Dan Bujas 305

Tudor/Cashel Results

Reeve

Libby Clarke 381 Elected

Douglas Davidson 178

Deputy Reeve

Ronald Carrol 323 Elected

Thomas Walker 209

Councillor

Noreen Reilly 326 Elected

Bob Bridger 320 Elected

Roy W. Reeds 292 Elected

Wanda Donaldson 279

Madawaska Valley Results

Mayor

Kim Love 1617 Elected

Elser Lee Faith Archer 1125

Andrey Kaminski 371

Councillor

David Shulist 2180 Elected

Carl Bromwich 2025 Elected

Mark Willmer 1942 Elected

Ernie Peplinski 1800 Elected

Shelley Maika 1577

School Board Trustee Results

Lucylle Kyle Acclaimed