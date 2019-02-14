General News » News

Community continues to gather to help family

February 14, 2019

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The rough weather of Wednesday, Feb. 6 deterred no one from going to the Army Navy Air Force barn in Maynooth as the ANAF volunteers hosted a spaghetti dinner for Opal Lewis and her daughter Emily.
Roughly a month ago their house burnt down. Luckily neither one of them was hurt in the incident and the community quickly gathered around to support them.
There are two donation locations, one at the Sun Run Cafe in Maynooth and the other is at the Community Life Outreach Church in Lake St. Peter, where people can deliver their donation items. There have also been several community events that businesses and community members have hosted to raise funds for the family.
This spaghetti dinner has helped just a bit more and brought together more people who offered their help to Emily and Opal. The Hastings Highlands community continues to band together to help each other, no matter what happens.



         

