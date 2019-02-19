General News » News

Trails to become a destination in Hastings County

February 19, 2019

Feb. 19, 2019

By Kristena Schutt-Moore

The new board, Hastings Destination Trails Inc. is looking for new members. They held their membership drive meeting at the Bancroft North Hastings Heritage Museum on Monday, Feb. 11.
The plan for the trails started with North Hastings Economic Development Committee as the parent umbrella for the first trails grant, a $42,900 seed grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to create the non-motorized master plan. From there, a trails subcommittee was formed to manage the project. With its job of creating the master plan completed, the NHEDC created a steering committee to put the boots on the ground to work to make the non-motorized trail plan a reality.
That steering committee has now become the Hastings Destination Trails Inc. and they are hoping to get started working on the trails this year. But to do that they will need both board members and volunteers.
The HDT Inc. has applied for a capital grant from OTF to refurbish 18 kilometres of trails in the next year. These trails include the Bird’s Creek trail in the Municipality of Hastings Highlands, McGeachie in Limerick Township and Nellie Lunn in Wollaston Township.
The vision for the HDT Inc. is to create sustainable, crafted, signature trail experiences that connect to the human spirit. All the trails will be non-motorized. This mean that activities that require a motor will not be allowed on the trails system. These trails will be designed for activities such as dog walking, horseback riding, snowshoeing, biking and others that require “muscle-power” to enjoy.
The HDT Inc.’s mission will be to promote the use and conservation of trails in Hastings County as a way to stimulate tourism and economic growth in the area.
“Trails can do a lot for a community,” says HDT Inc. chair Cathy Trimble, “They can improve quality of life and health by getting people out and moving and financially by creating economic growth in the area and a rise in property values.”
While the plan is to start with the three trails in North Hastings, the HDT Inc. plans to eventually develop, refurbish and maintain trails throughout Hastings County to bring them to signatureship status. To do this they hope to create partnerships and build on several aspects including, investment attraction, trail management, product development, workforce development, and marketing education.
To start the board plans to have 10 meetings per year and is looking for 12 board members who are willing to give three years of commitment.
“We don’t just need board members, we are also looking for volunteers.” Trimble explained. The HDT Inc. is hoping to have people who are interested in a variety of activities from online promotion to maintenance of the trails and the creation of information kiosks and other structures.
The HDT Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that hopes to become a social enterprise overtime. This will ensure that over time all funds raised can be turned back into the organization and the trails.
Those interested in being a board member or a volunteer are welcome to email Hastings Destination Trails Inc. at hastingstrails@gmail.com.



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Commissioner questions government’s intentions

Feb. 19, 2019 By Nate Smelle Ontario’s environmental commissioner Dianne Saxe paid a visit to Hastings County on Thursday, Feb. 14 to share her 2018 ...

Ice climbing festival returns

Feb. 14, 2019 By Nate Smelle Ice climbers from across Canada and the northern United States descended on North Hastings over the weekend to take ...

Bancroft Minor Hockey Association working on solutions to declining membership

Feb. 1, 2019 By Nate Smelle For decades the Bancroft and District Minor Hockey Association has been providing local children with an opportunity to play ...

Algonquin wolf researchers studying North Hastings

Jan. 22, 2019 By Nate Smelle Most residents of North Hastings are accustomed to the frequent sights and sounds of wildlife residing in the area’s ...

Madawaska Valley opens family health team

Jan. 15, 2019 By Chris Drost The waiting area of the new Madawaska Valley Family Health Team was full of smiling faces on Friday, Jan. ...

Wellness retreat named Canada’s Best

Jan. 15, 2019 By Nate Smelle Travellers seeking a transformational experience of self-care within a pristine natural environment don’t need to wander too far off ...

Purtell’s first fight on home soil

Jan. 8, 2019 By Kristena Schutt-Moore Cody Purtell got started in sports at North Hastings High School. He played football with the T-hawks and for ...

Foster families making a difference for animals

Jan. 8, 2019 By Nate Smelle Every week Bancroft This Week and the Bancroft Times feature several cats and/or dogs rescued by Home Again that ...

Indigenous Voices class takes on Taylor Reads

Jan. 4, 2019 By Chris Drost On the morning of Dec. 20 groups of North Hastings High School’s Grade 11 English students from teacher Heather ...

Bancroft council supports Alzheimer awareness

Dec. 18, 2018 By Kristena Schutt-Moore During their first meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 11 the new Bancroft council took on road work, Alzheimer’s disease, and ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support